Twitter is testing a Shop button that will let you buy items more easily

Twitter is experimenting with new shopping features



A NEW Twitter Card being tested for tweets containing links to product pages on a shop's website



New-style Twitter Shopping Card shows

- Product name

- Shop name

- Product price

- 'Shop' button



<-Old | New->



ht @YasserM86pic.twitter.com/8q5xLbbH2m— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) March 2, 2021





It is worth pointing out that this isn't a new ad format. Twitter's new shopping card is just a prettier way for shopping links to be visualized on the platform. Though we're sure Twitter won't mind if such tweets get promoted for a nominal fee.



Twitter’s push to make its platform more shopping-friendly is not an unexpected one, as some rivals like Facebook have featured options for selling products for a couple of years now. From a business point of view, it is a smart move on the company's hand to expand its sources of income. Time will tell if users like the new feature or if they are put off from the social giant in the aftermath of its new shop buttons.