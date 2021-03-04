Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Twitter is testing a Shop button that will let you buy items more easily

Iskren Gaidarov
by Iskren Gaidarov
Mar 04, 2021, 9:20 AM
Twitter is planning to introduce a new shopping feature similar to what other social media like Facebook and Instagram offer. According to social media consultant Matt Navarra's recent tweet, the social media giant is testing a new card designed to appear in tweets containing a shopping link. Key elements in the card include the item’s price and a huge, easy-to-tap “Shop” button.

The introduction of the new Twitter shopping card would be great news for online stores and influencers alike. Selling products on social media can be a challenge, but the card’s design would make a product harder to miss while a potential buyer is scrolling down their feed.



It is worth pointing out that this isn't a new ad format. Twitter's new shopping card is just a prettier way for shopping links to be visualized on the platform. Though we're sure Twitter won't mind if such tweets get promoted for a nominal fee.

Twitter’s push to make its platform more shopping-friendly is not an unexpected one, as some rivals like Facebook have featured options for selling products for a couple of years now. From a business point of view, it is a smart move on the company's hand to expand its sources of income. Time will tell if users like the new feature or if they are put off from the social giant in the aftermath of its new shop buttons.

