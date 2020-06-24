iOS Android Apps

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Jun 24, 2020, 2:17 AM
Twitter exposed the private information of business users
According to BBC News, recently Twitter sent an email to its business clients to let them know their personal information, including the last four digits of their credit card numbers, may have been exposed. Business users' phone numbers and emails were also "possible" to be seen by others, as all of this private information, at least in the cases of some clients, was stored in the browser's cache.

Along with this information, Twitter told its business users that there isn't any evidence of their data getting compromised, and that the issue was promptly fixed after it was discovered on May 20th. The social media giant is also quoted as writing the following in the email to business clients: "We're very sorry this happened. We recognise and appreciate the trust you place in us, and are committed to earning that trust every day." Non-business users are not believed to be affected by this issue.

In early 2019, Twitter reported that ever since 2014, both business and non-business Android Twitter users were in fact affected by a different privacy issue. A bug caused the "Protect your Tweets" setting to get disabled if certain account changes were made, exposing a user's private tweets without their knowledge. That one was fixed on January 14, 2019.

The social media giant recently started getting a wave of attention over its efforts to encourage better, more informed conversations, along with its efforts to mark or ban fake news and general misinformation, especially in relation to COVID-19.

