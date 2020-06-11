Twitter recommends reading articles before sharing them
Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it. To help promote informed discussion, we're testing a new prompt on Android –– when you Retweet an article that you haven't opened on Twitter, we may ask if you'd like to open it first.
This move is indeed seemingly bound to have a positive effect on the community, as it has been previously documented that a majority of links shared on the Twitter platform are never clicked, suggesting that many users may instead be relying on the information that's available in a news article's title alone.
Sunita Saligram, Twitter's Head of Site Policy has previously told Reuters that the company is "trying to encourage people to rethink before posting because they often are in the heat of the moment and they might say something they regret."
As stated, the new feature is currently being tested on Android users, and it's yet not known if it will either also be added to iOS or be promptly removed altogether.