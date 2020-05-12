Twitter now labels misleading COVID-19 information

"Earlier this year, we introduced a new label for Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media. Similar labels will now appear on Tweets containing potentially harmful, misleading information related to COVID-19. This will also apply to Tweets sent before today,"

"Get the facts about COVID-19"





Suspicious content is divided into three main categories:

Misleading information — statements or assertions that have been confirmed to be false or misleading by subject-matter experts, such as public health authorities.

— statements or assertions that have been confirmed to be false or misleading by subject-matter experts, such as public health authorities. Disputed claims — statements or assertions in which the accuracy, truthfulness, or credibility of the claim is contested or unknown.

— statements or assertions in which the accuracy, truthfulness, or credibility of the claim is contested or unknown. Unverified claims — information (which could be true or false) that is unconfirmed at the time it is shared.



Twitter will take different actions based on these categories (take a look at the neat little table above). The social network will monitor COVID-19 related information and flag misleading content, prioritizing high-visibility tweets. Twitter will take different actions based on these categories (take a look at the neat little table above). The social network will monitor COVID-19 related information and flag misleading content, prioritizing high-visibility tweets. Suspicious content is divided into three main categories: