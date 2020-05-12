Apps Coronavirus

Twitter now labels misleading COVID-19 information

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
May 12, 2020, 1:57 AM
Last month, Twitter added to its blog new goals of broadening its guidance on unverified claims. Now the social network is adding new weapons to battle misleading and disputed information - labels.

"Earlier this year, we introduced a new label for Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media. Similar labels will now appear on Tweets containing potentially harmful, misleading information related to COVID-19. This will also apply to Tweets sent before today," announced Yoel Roth, Head of Site Integrity, and Nick Pickle, Public Policy Manager in a blog post.

"Get the facts about COVID-19" label will appear under dubious tweets, linking to trusted sources of information about the topic. In some cases, Twitter may add a specific warning to tweets, depending on the potential harm and the type of misleading information. 


Suspicious content is divided into three main categories:

  • Misleading information — statements or assertions that have been confirmed to be false or misleading by subject-matter experts, such as public health authorities.
  • Disputed claims — statements or assertions in which the accuracy, truthfulness, or credibility of the claim is contested or unknown.
  • Unverified claims — information (which could be true or false) that is unconfirmed at the time it is shared.


Twitter will take different actions based on these categories (take a look at the neat little table above). The social network will monitor COVID-19 related information and flag misleading content, prioritizing high-visibility tweets.

