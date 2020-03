Twitter starts testing Fleets, tweets that disappear after 24 hours

intentional differences to make the experience more focused on sharing and seeing people's thoughts.

Let's face it, we'll never make Twitter add an edit option for when autocorrect fails us. Still, it's futile to continue to blame Twitter just for that since the company continues to tailor its app to meet our expectations.One of the new features that Twitter is working on right now, strongly resembles a Snapchat feature that everyone knows as Stories. Twitter calls it Fleets, but it does the same thing: it allows users to post ephemeral messages on the social network.Twitter, through the voice of the company's head of product, Kayvon Beykpour, confirmed the information and told The Verge that it's working on the concept for more than a year. Beykpour also explained that while Fleets are very similar to Stories, Twitter added a few “As the title says, Fleets are ephemeral tweets that will disappear 24 hours after they're posted. They can't be retweeted, but users can respond to fleets with the same reaction emojis that can be used in direct messages. Text is allowed too for those who want to respond to these fleets, although any reply will disappear along with the ephemeral tweet.At the moment, Fleets are tested internally in Brazil, so it might take a while until Twitter decided to make them available to everyone.