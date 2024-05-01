Twitch's Discovery Feed feature launches on iOS and Android this week
Twitch announced last month that new features are coming to its mobile app, including one called Discovery Feed. Today, the streaming service confirmed that the Discovery Feed feature launches on iOS and Android this week.
The scrollable feed of clips and livestreams is meant to help streamers reach new viewers, even when they’re not streaming on Twitch. If you’re a Twitch user rather than a streamer, Discovery Feed will make it easier to find content and communities to watch when you have a very limited time.
First off, the Discovery Feed will roll out in a new Feed tab in the mobile application and has both a live feed and a Clips feed. Viewers will be able to switch between the live feed to see dozens of livestreams from both streamers they already follow, and streamers recommended by Twitch or check out the Clips feed to catch up on fun moments when you only have a few minutes to spare.
Although, there will be ads shown between content in the feed, these ads will be scrollable just like all feed content. It’s also important to mention that streamers cannot directly upload content to the Discovery Feed.
Also, Featured Clips will be prioritized in the feed over non Featured Clips, so streamers should continue to create and feature Clips of their content to boost discovery.
Last but not least, all livestreams and Clips are automatically eligible to appear in the Discovery Feed if they meet our content guidelines. However, some content types will be restricted from appearing in the Discovery Feed.
The feature also offers the option to preview livestreams without having to sit through pre roll ads, which is a great benefit. That said, here is how Twitch’s upcoming Discovery Feed works.
When a viewer finds a stream that they want to join, they can tap the streamer’s avatar to join the chat and interact with the stream. If a viewer is in the Clips feed, Twitch will display if a streamer is live so the viewer can tap their avatar to join the stream or Follow them if they’re offline.
