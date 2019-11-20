Trump says he might exempt Apple from having to pay tariffs
In an attempt to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with China, President Trump initiated a trade war with the country using tariffs as his favored weapon. There is a problem with that. You see, tariffs are nothing more than an import tax that U.S. corporations and consumers pay. And while the president has tried to spin this with tweets incorrectly stating that the tariffs are forcing the Chinese to pay the U.S. Treasury millions of dollars, that is far from the truth. Companies that have their products built in China and shipped to the states, like Apple, are affected.
President Trump says he is looking at exempting Apple from having to pay tariffs on its imports from China
Today's story, as reported on by Reuters, revolves around a tour that the president took of Apple's Austin, Texas plant along with Apple CEO Tim Cook. The facility assembles the company's Mac Pro desktop computers. By producing the product in the U.S., Apple avoids having to pay the import tax on the device. President Trump has told Apple in the past that Apple could avoid paying tariffs altogether by building factories in the states. The president, responding to a question from a reporter following the tour, said that the U.S. is looking at exempting Apple from the tariffs on Chinese imports. "We’re looking at that," Trump said. The president added, "The problem we have is you have Samsung. It’s a great company but it’s a competitor of Apple, and it’s not fair if, because we have a trade deal with Korea - we made a great trade deal with South Korea - but we have to treat Apple on a somewhat similar basis as we treat Samsung."
Cook and Trump appear to have a good relationship even though there have been times when Trump has gone off on Apple. For example, in February 2016, then-candidate Trump called for a boycott of Apple products after the company refused to turn over code to the FBI that would allow them to unlock a terrorist's iPhone 5c. At the time, Trump said, "I use both iPhone and Samsung. If Apple doesn’t give info to authorities on the terrorists I’ll only be using Samsung until they give info." While the FBI ended up having to pay a third-party company to unlock the phone, President Trump solely relies on a pair of iPhones. And just this past August, Apple's shares plunged over 10% in one day when the president disseminated a tweet ordering U.S. companies to stop doing business with China. That never happened of course, and it isn't clear whether he can legally demand that the American firms refrain from doing business in the country.
"And anybody that followed my campaign, I would always talk about Apple — that I want to see Apple building plants in the United States. And that’s what’s happening. And having — Tim Cook is somebody that I greatly respect — a great leader, a great businessman."-President Donald Trump
While Apple is reportedly looking at moving as much as 30% of its production out of China, it would appear that countries like Vietnam, India (where Apple does produce iPhones for domestic consumption), Mexico, Indonesia, and Malaysia are being considered.
