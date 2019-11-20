Accessories iOS Apple Tablets Wearables

Trump says he might exempt Apple from having to pay tariffs

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 20, 2019, 10:14 PM
Trump says he might exempt Apple from having to pay tariffs
In an attempt to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with China, President Trump initiated a trade war with the country using tariffs as his favored weapon. There is a problem with that. You see, tariffs are nothing more than an import tax that U.S. corporations and consumers pay. And while the president has tried to spin this with tweets incorrectly stating that the tariffs are forcing the Chinese to pay the U.S. Treasury millions of dollars, that is far from the truth. Companies that have their products built in China and shipped to the states, like Apple, are affected.

Products like the Apple Watch, the wireless Bluetooth AirPods, and iPhone parts including battery and smart battery cases are among the products that Apple is paying import tax on. Just like any company in this situation, Apple can pay all of the tax, some of it, or none of it. But any taxes not paid by Apple would be passed along to consumers in the form of higher retail prices. Not one penny of the money generated by the tariffs comes from China. And starting on December 15th, 15% tariffs on the iPhone are scheduled to begin. Originally, smartphones from China were supposed to be taxed in September, but the president pushed it back to December so as not to force Americans to pay higher prices during the holiday season. What is interesting here is that the president says on one hand that China pays the tariffs, but he pushes back the imposition of tariffs on the iPhone to help U.S. consumers avoid higher prices during the holiday shopping season. But that is another story for another day.

President Trump says he is looking at exempting Apple from having to pay tariffs on its imports from China


Today's story, as reported on by Reuters, revolves around a tour that the president took of Apple's Austin, Texas plant along with Apple CEO Tim Cook. The facility assembles the company's Mac Pro desktop computers. By producing the product in the U.S., Apple avoids having to pay the import tax on the device. President Trump has told Apple in the past that Apple could avoid paying tariffs altogether by building factories in the states. The president, responding to a question from a reporter following the tour, said that the U.S. is looking at exempting Apple from the tariffs on Chinese imports. "We’re looking at that," Trump said. The president added, "The problem we have is you have Samsung. It’s a great company but it’s a competitor of Apple, and it’s not fair if, because we have a trade deal with Korea - we made a great trade deal with South Korea - but we have to treat Apple on a somewhat similar basis as we treat Samsung."

Earlier today Apple announced that it has started construction on a new plant in Austin that will open in two years. It will start with 5,000 employees and at full capacity, it will employ three times that amount. The president is sure to consider this good news since bringing back jobs lost overseas was one of his campaign promises.


Cook and Trump appear to have a good relationship even though there have been times when Trump has gone off on Apple. For example, in February 2016, then-candidate Trump called for a boycott of Apple products after the company refused to turn over code to the FBI that would allow them to unlock a terrorist's iPhone 5c. At the time, Trump said, "I use both iPhone and Samsung. If Apple doesn’t give info to authorities on the terrorists I’ll only be using Samsung until they give info." While the FBI ended up having to pay a third-party company to unlock the phone, President Trump solely relies on a pair of iPhones. And just this past August, Apple's shares plunged over 10% in one day when the president disseminated a tweet ordering U.S. companies to stop doing business with China. That never happened of course, and it isn't clear whether he can legally demand that the American firms refrain from doing business in the country.

"And anybody that followed my campaign, I would always talk about Apple — that I want to see Apple building plants in the United States. And that’s what’s happening. And having — Tim Cook is somebody that I greatly respect — a great leader, a great businessman."-President Donald Trump

While Apple is reportedly looking at moving as much as 30% of its production out of China, it would appear that countries like Vietnam, India (where Apple does produce iPhones for domestic consumption), Mexico, Indonesia, and Malaysia are being considered.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

Mrmark
Reply

1. Mrmark

Posts: 411; Member since: Jan 26, 2013

He got a under hustle going on!

posted on 3 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

things-you-can-buy-instead-Motorola-razr
6 things you can buy for $1,500 instead of the Motorola razr
Galaxy-S11-series-battery-life-tech
Revealed: the secret behind Galaxy S11's rumored longer battery life
OnePlus-8-Pro-design-leak-fourth-camera
This OnePlus 8 Pro design leak solves the mystery of the quad camera
Best-Black-Friday-MEGA-deals-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-and-more
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
Dont-buy-the-iPhone-11-there-is-a-better-iPhone-bargain-around
Don't buy the iPhone 11 (there is a better iPhone bargain around)
john-legere-officially-leaves-t-mobile-unknown-destination
John Legere is officially leaving T-Mobile for an unknown destination
samsung-galaxy-s11-refined-design-no-waterfall-screen-tiny-bezels
Samsung's Galaxy S11 will come with a refined design snubbing a big new trend

Popular stories

Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 for being upset with Google
T-Mobiles-prepaid-5G-network-plan-prices
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
t-mobile-verizon-disney-plus-tweet-john-legere-att-jab
T-Mobile takes a swing at Verizon (and Disney+) and John Legere hits back at AT&T on Twitter
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
This-is-the-flexible-Motorola-RAZR-2019-notch-carbon-fiber-and-all
The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included
Legere-to-stay-at-T-Mobile
Good news for Team Magenta: John Legere will reportedly remain at T-Mobile

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.