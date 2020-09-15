The affordable TicWatch GTX smartwatch promises 10 days of battery life
With the launch of the new TicWatch GTX, Mobvoi is trying to appeal to those customers who can't afford to pay hundred of dollars for a smartwatch. In fact, the TicWatch GTX is likely to be Mobvoi's cheapest smartwatch available on the market.
As far as the specs goes, they're far from optimal for a decent smartwatch, but if you're going to buy such a product for a lot less than $100, then you should be ready to make some compromises. First off, TicWatch GTX sports a small 1.28-inch TFT display (240 x 240 pixels resolution). The hardware comprises of a Realtek chipset, 160KB RAM and 16MB internal memory.
Although it's powered by a rather small 200 mAh battery, Mobvoi claims it will offer up to 7 days with regular use and up to 10 days with Power Saving Mode on. There's no Wi-Fi or built-in GPS, but at least you get Bluetooth 5.0, heart rate sensor, accelerometer and IP68 certification (swim suitable).
Mobvoi's TicWatch GTX runs a proprietary Realtime OS rather than Google's Wear OS. Also, in case you're wondering, you'll be able to receive notifications of incoming calls and messages from SMS, email, calendar, and social media apps directly on the smartwatch when it's paired with your smartphone.