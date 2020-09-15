Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Official Wearables

The affordable TicWatch GTX smartwatch promises 10 days of battery life

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 15, 2020, 7:00 PM
The affordable TicWatch GTX smartwatch promises 10 days of battery life
Mobvoi has become ever-more present in the US smartwatch market, a surprising move considering that Apple and Samsung have almost no competition at all. One way to gather enough of an audience that will allow Mobvoi to survive such a fierce competition is to cover all price tiers.

With the launch of the new TicWatch GTX, Mobvoi is trying to appeal to those customers who can't afford to pay hundred of dollars for a smartwatch. In fact, the TicWatch GTX is likely to be Mobvoi's cheapest smartwatch available on the market.

Starting September 15, the TicWatch GTX can be purchased from Amazon and Mobvoi.com for just $54. It's only available in black, at least for the time being, and the price includes a 10% discount.

As far as the specs goes, they're far from optimal for a decent smartwatch, but if you're going to buy such a product for a lot less than $100, then you should be ready to make some compromises. First off, TicWatch GTX sports a small 1.28-inch TFT display (240 x 240 pixels resolution). The hardware comprises of a Realtek chipset, 160KB RAM and 16MB internal memory.
 
Although it's powered by a rather small 200 mAh battery, Mobvoi claims it will offer up to 7 days with regular use and up to 10 days with Power Saving Mode on. There's no Wi-Fi or built-in GPS, but at least you get Bluetooth 5.0, heart rate sensor, accelerometer and IP68 certification (swim suitable).

Mobvoi's TicWatch GTX runs a proprietary Realtime OS rather than Google's Wear OS. Also, in case you're wondering, you'll be able to receive notifications of incoming calls and messages from SMS, email, calendar, and social media apps directly on the smartwatch when it's paired with your smartphone.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Advanced Apple Watch Series 6 and affordable Apple Watch SE are official
Popular stories
Apple iOS 14 Review: Hands-on with all the new features
Popular stories
iPad Air 4th gen, iPad 8th gen now official: Faster and flashier than ever
Popular stories
The Google Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a (5G) will be announced September 30

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 has reportedly entered mass production - and we have bad news
Popular stories
The Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T networks and 5G speeds get tested like the carriers refuse to
Popular stories
The Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 (but not iPhone 12 5G) September event is official, here's how to watch it
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G to get the Android 11 update first, as Samsung releases One UI 3 beta
Popular stories
OnePlus website hints at the impending launch of at least four phones, including OnePlus 8T Pro
Popular stories
T-Mobile hits record 5G throughput speeds on Sprint's spectrum with the OnePlus 8

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless