This Apple Watch Black Friday deal is insane

At first, you might think there are just no good Apple Watch deals around as the latest Series 7 model is discounted by $20 at best, and the price cuts on the Apple Watch Series 6 are also equally unimpressive. That's true, and for those deals head towards our best Apple Watch Black Friday deals round-up.





But we have stumbled upon this insane deal for the Apple Watch Series 5 and you should know about it. The Series 5 is a 2-year old product, but you shouldn't focus on that as there have been no major changes since then. The Series 5 still feels incredibly quick (the Series 6 and Series 7 share the same processor which is 20% faster, but you probably won't notice that at all), and most importantly it has an always-on display and the same battery life as the newer models.





You will be missing out on a blood oxygen sensor (added in the Series 6) and on the fast charging and slightly larger screens added in the Series 7, but you will also be saving nearly $200 dollars.





