Apple Wearables Black Friday

This Apple Watch Black Friday deal is insane

Victor Hristov
By
This Apple Watch Black Friday deal is insane
If you are looking for the best Apple Watch deal this Black Friday, look no further.

At first, you might think there are just no good Apple Watch deals around as the latest Series 7 model is discounted by $20 at best, and the price cuts on the Apple Watch Series 6 are also equally unimpressive. That's true, and for those deals head towards our best Apple Watch Black Friday deals round-up.

But we have stumbled upon this insane deal for the Apple Watch Series 5 and you should know about it. The Series 5 is a 2-year old product, but you shouldn't focus on that as there have been no major changes since then. The Series 5 still feels incredibly quick (the Series 6 and Series 7 share the same processor which is 20% faster, but you probably won't notice that at all), and most importantly it has an always-on display and the same battery life as the newer models.

You will be missing out on a blood oxygen sensor (added in the Series 6) and on the fast charging and slightly larger screens added in the Series 7, but you will also be saving nearly $200 dollars.

Seriously, this deal is not to be missed for those who want an Apple Watch for themselves or a loved one, the price is just so good. Get it while it lasts below:

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm)

$200 off (50%)
$199 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm)

$193 off (45%)
$235 99
$429
Buy at BestBuy

