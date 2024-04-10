Thinking of switching phone carriers? Here's what you should know





What if you do want to switch? Switching to a new carrier may seem like a daunting task with many things to consider. And that's why this article was born, to help you with all this! Let's dive into the things you should know before you act.



Carrier coverage: where you live matters (in some cases)



T-Mobile

Verizon

T-Mobile

Luckily, carriers offer detailed coverage maps to help you see what options you have:





Free trial

Also, most carriers offer a possibility for you to try out the service before switching. This can further help you determine which one to go for:





Carrier plans





Before comparing plans, it's good to know your mobile phone usage. Make sure to have the answers to the questions below so you can make sense of which plan is the best for you.





Do you make a lot of calls and barely use mobile data? - you may not need unlimited data



Or, do you barely call, and mainly all you do on your phone is using mobile data? - any internet browsing outside your home is included here (video streaming, music streaming and social media)



Are you planning to change your phone or do you want to stick with your current phone? - if you want to change it, you may be able to get a sweet deal when switching



Does your phone support 5G or it's 4G-only? If on a 4G phone, do you plan to get a 5G phone for the foreseeable future? - 5G plans are usually more expensive, but 5G is the future



As for getting the help you may need when comparing carrier plans, check out our detailed comparison page where we list all the plans, perks, and benefits from the main US carriers:



Your current carrier: know what you owe on your phone installment

Verizon

Think about if you'd like to upgrade your phone

If your phone is 4-5 years old or older - phones that are towards the end-of-support from their manufacturer may start experiencing issues. Or just the daily wear and tear can make them slower or buggy

If your phone only supports 4G - 5G is now the future and the faster mobile data is ideal for streaming movies, making high-quality video calls, or overall enjoying high data speeds



If your phone is buggy - if, for any reason, you find the current phone you own doesn't work as well as you'd like it to, or it's been damaged (that one final drop that sealed its destiny...)



Keeping your current phone





Phone number: do you get a new one or do you keep your old one

In all seriousness, if you'd like to keep your phone number, you will need a specific PIN code that you can take from your current carrier. Here's how:







Check if you're eligible for a discount

Generally, military members, veterans, nurses, and teachers get discounts from every major carrier.







Check your options:





What about perks?

Verizon

T-Mobile