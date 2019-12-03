These are the best apps and games of 2019 according to Apple





First, the winner for the best iPhone app of the year is actually a camera app. The name of the app is Spectre Camera by developer Lux Optics and it uses AI to help you capture stunning long-exposure shots that would otherwise take a lot of preparation and camera knowledge.









For those who own an iPad, the app of the year for that platform is the Flow by Moleskine note-taking application where you can use a selection of different pencils and markers to draw beautiful stuff right on your screen. The app looks really good and allows you to sketch things quickly on the go and it's definitely worth checking out.









Turning over to gaming, the winner of the best iPhone game of the year award is Sky: Children of the Light by developer thatgamecompany. This social adventure game presents you to the enchanting world of Fly, an animated kingdom that you explore on your own and with your friends. Missions are way more peaceful than your average popular shooter game as here you help celestial beings find their way back to the heavens and do other social quests.





If you are wondering yourself, Apple is here to help you so that you don't miss on some great apps. This is the official selection of the very best App Store releases of 2019.