These are the best apps and games of 2019 according to Apple

Victor Hristov by Victor Hristov   /  Dec 03, 2019, 6:54 AM
What are the best apps and games for your iPhone in 2019?

If you are wondering yourself, Apple is here to help you so that you don't miss on some great apps. This is the official selection of the very best App Store releases of 2019.

First, the winner for the best iPhone app of the year is actually a camera app. The name of the app is Spectre Camera by developer Lux Optics and it uses AI to help you capture stunning long-exposure shots that would otherwise take a lot of preparation and camera knowledge.


For those who own an iPad, the app of the year for that platform is the Flow by Moleskine note-taking application where you can use a selection of different pencils and markers to draw beautiful stuff right on your screen. The app looks really good and allows you to sketch things quickly on the go and it's definitely worth checking out.


Turning over to gaming, the winner of the best iPhone game of the year award is Sky: Children of the Light by developer thatgamecompany. This social adventure game presents you to the enchanting world of Fly, an animated kingdom that you explore on your own and with your friends. Missions are way more peaceful than your average popular shooter game as here you help celestial beings find their way back to the heavens and do other social quests.


Turning over to the iPad, the winner of the best game for iPad is a game called Hyper Light Drifter by developer Abylight S.L. This action adventure RPG game brings back memories of older times when 16-bit graphics were all the rage. The storyline revolves around a savage land steeped in treasure and blood. Our drifter is haunted by an illness and travels through the lands of Buried Time in search of a cure for the disease.


Apple also has a separate category for its new Apple Arcade paid gaming subscription service. The best game award for that platform goes to Sayonara Wild Hearts, a game demonstrated on stage at an official recent Apple event and all about racing motorcycles at break-neck speeds of 200mph while swords are wielded and hearts are broken.


Apple is also giving out awards to the best Mac games and mentioning the most notable app and game trends, and you can learn all about it over at the awards official presentation.

