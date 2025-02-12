There could be a couple of good reasons why iPhone users aren't holding on to their devices as long

Apple iPhone users traditionally hold on to their phones for a longer period than Android owners. One reason for this could be the cost of buying an iOS-powered handset. According to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, LLC (CIRP), excluding the COVID years of 2020 and 2021, the holding period for iPhone units has steadily increased every year since CIRP started tracking this data in 2014





In the most recently completed quarter, which ended on December 31st, 2024, CIRP's survey showed that 36% of iPhone owners had their phone for two years or less. The December 2023 quarter showed that only 31% of the iPhone owners surveyed owned their iOS-powered handset for two years or less indicating that more people were holding on to their iPhones for a shorter period of time.









It's quite possible that those with an older iPhone model that isn't compatible with Apple Intelligence decided to retire their older iPhone and replace it with a model that works with Apple's AI capabilities. There are other possibilities as well. Special deals for the latest models offered by carriers might also have given iPhone owners a powerful incentive to trade in their handset. For example, my wireless provider offered me a deal I couldn't refuse for my iPhone in 2023 allowing me to upgrade to an iPhone 15 Pro Max for an amazing price.



