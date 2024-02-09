The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount





With its sleek design, slick software, and impressive performance, it can give any top Android tablet a run for its money.





iPad Air 64GB 10.9 inch screen | M1 chip | Touch ID | 10 hours of battery life | USB-C $139 off (23%) $459 99 $599 Buy at Woot iPad Air 64GB 5G 10.9 inch screen | M1 chip | Touch ID | 10 hours of battery life | USB-C $29 off (4%) Buy at Amazon





The iPad Air sports a 10.9-inch screen and has a svelte body, so it's easy to take on the go. Its M1 chip can chew threw everything you throw at it, including demanding and resource-intensive tasks.





Yes, the M1 is not Apple's latest M-series chip, but it still offers performance fast enough to knock your socks off. You'll never feel like you are running out of power.





This makes the iPad Air ideal for anyone who needs a performance champ for school or work. The latest version of the iPad operating system comes with many productivity enhancements, improving the multitasking experience.





This iPad Air came out in 2022 and Apple supports its slate for five to six years, so it will see you through at least 2027. It will, of course, still be usable from a hardware standpoint even after Apple stops supporting it.





The base iPad Air with 64GB of storage would usually set you back $599 but Woot has shaved $139 off its price. That's the second-best price to date and within $11 of the all-time low. The retailer has limited stock available at this price and the deal expires in three days. If you want cellular connectivity, Amazon is offering a discount of $29 on the 5G variant.





If you need performance -- and plenty of it -- the iPad Air is one of the best tablets that money can buy. It's worthy of its high price tag but if you can get it for a much lower price, you should leap at the opportunity.