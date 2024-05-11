The truly unique Moto G Play 2023 tumbles below $100 on Amazon
The Motorola Moto G Play 2023 was already one of the cheapest phones available on the market and Amazon has now made it super cheap by slashing its price by 44 percent.
Before the discount, the phone started at $169.99 for the variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. After a price cut of $74.99, it has tumbled below $100, making it a no-brainer for anyone who needs a simple smartphone for calling, texting, and using social media apps.
Despite the low price, the phone's large 6.5 inches screen offers a refresh rate of 90Hz, which makes everything look silky and smooth.
What makes it unique is that it's one of the few phones that still has a microSD slot for memory expansion and a headphone jack for wired headphones. So even though 32GB isn't a lot of storage, it doesn't really matter as you will not have to worry about not having enough space for photos and documents.
Since this is a budget phone, not everything is top-notch. Its Mediatek Helio G37 chipset may sometimes take a while to process your inputs, but a delay of some seconds shouldn't be a dealbreaker, considering you'll have to stretch your budget by a lot to get a lag-free phone.
The phone's cameras take decent photos when the lighting is good, which again is something you can put up with if you aren't spending a ton of money.
The Moto G Play 2023 packs a 5,000mAh battery and should last you two days, meaning you won't have to charge it every day.
Basically, if you are ready to look past flashy phones and consider what really matters, the Moto G Play 2023 is a solid phone, especially at the new price.
