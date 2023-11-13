The recently leaked Photo Stack feature is making its way to Google Photos

True to its name, Photo Stack groups similar shots taken together into the same bundle. This comes in handy when you often take multiple snaps at once, like selfies or group photos. It prevents your main photo feed from getting flooded with a bunch of similar images.Once the feature is rolled out, Photo Stack won't be automatically activated. You'll need to enable it in Google Photos' Settings > Preferences > Stack Similar Photos toggle. Once enabled, Google Photos will take the lead in grouping your similar photos.If you're eager to give this new feature a spin, check if the update has hit your device. If not, it's likely to arrive in the coming weeks.This new Photo Stack feature might bring to mind Apple Photos Moments or Amazon’s Photos Memories. Apple's Moments automatically groups photos and videos taken on the same day or during an event. Both Moments and Memories use various factors, such as time, location, people, and content, to create their groups. Google Photos follows a similar approach to identify and group photos together.Google Photos is a photo and video storage and sharing service developed by Google. It allows users to store and share photos and videos across various devices, including Android, and iOS. As of the latest data, more than 1 billion people globally use Google Photos.