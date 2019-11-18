Apple Editorials

Don't buy the iPhone 11 (there is a better iPhone bargain around)

Victor Hristov by Victor Hristov   /  Nov 18, 2019, 9:18 AM
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Don't buy the iPhone 11 (there is a better iPhone bargain around)
The Apple iPhone 11 is often recommended as the go-to iPhone for the average Joe: it's a $700 iPhone after all, not as prohibitively expensive as the $1,000+ Pro series, and yet you still get basically the same outstanding camera quality and the fast performance.

But if you are looking for the best "bargain iPhone", I would recommend against the iPhone 11.

The reason for that is that the iPhone 11 feels like a compromised device in 2019: the screen might not be bad per se, but it's just not on par with modern standards. The low resolution makes text appear jittery, the LCD panel doesn't have the lush and vibrancy of a high-quality AMOLED screen, and those bezels are gigantic and make the phone overall extra wide and less comfortable to hold. Those are compromises made with the one component you interact with every single time on your phone: the screen. They are not a footnote, they are important, and switching to a Pro series iPhone makes these shortcomings very obvious, very quickly.

How to get a premium iPhone at a lower price?


So... how can you get a modern iPhone experience at about the same $700 price?

That's what I was wondering and hear me out: there is a $700 iPhone with a high quality AMOLED screen and most of the other bells and whistles.

Unfortunately, it's not sold officially by Apple anymore: it's the iPhone XS Max. But that doesn't mean you cannot buy it right now.

Last year's top-of-the-line iPhone XS Max is available for about $700 used, but in a mint condition over at popular second-hand phone sellers like Swappa. You can get the phone with all the accessories, and if you are lucky some sort of warranty too, and have it shipped just as easily as it would be buying it from the Apple Store.

Of course, you don't get to peel the plastic off and unbox it with all the delight of exploring a brand new gadget, but if you just want a great phone that will last you for years, and you are not dead set on having the ultra-wide camera of the iPhone 11, then a used iPhone XS Max is my pick for "most reasonable" iPhone purchase right now.

Just one more thing: speaking of being reasonable, did I mention that the afore-mentioned $700 price is for the 256GB version? Yep, that's the same iPhone that used to cost $1,250 last year, a cool savings of $550. Look carefully, and you will find offers that will give you additional warranty, free priority shipping and a unit with a 100% battery health. At $700, this is an absolute steal.


Or do you prefer the XS Max 512GB model? That would be around $800, much less than the $1,450 that Apple was asking for the same model brand new last year.

The prices obviously vary a little bit from seller to seller, and it would be wise to take the extra time to pick your unit carefully, but if you do, you will end up with the best bargain iPhone of the year.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

14 Comments

adecvat
Reply

1. adecvat

Posts: 654; Member since: Nov 15, 2013

Mint condition with scratches or new with new features. Hard choice.

posted on 5 hours ago

mackan84
Reply

2. mackan84

Posts: 618; Member since: Feb 13, 2014

”...The low resolution makes text appear jittery...” So iPad Pro with about a third less ppi should be garbage then? The camera improvement in 11 outweighs that oled IMO.

posted on 5 hours ago

AngelicusMaximus
Reply

5. AngelicusMaximus

Posts: 755; Member since: Dec 20, 2017

Viewing distance for larger devices is longer, so the same critique does not apply.

posted on 5 hours ago

mackan84
Reply

13. mackan84

Posts: 618; Member since: Feb 13, 2014

For me its an arms length with both a tablet and a smartphone. Seldom see anyone under the age of 60 holding a smartphone up to their face.

posted on 43 min ago

darkkjedii
Reply

3. darkkjedii

Posts: 31533; Member since: Feb 05, 2011

I don't see this as a good enough reason to skip it.

posted on 5 hours ago

AngelicusMaximus
Reply

4. AngelicusMaximus

Posts: 755; Member since: Dec 20, 2017

I didn't realize that Apple discontinued the XS series once the 11 series dropped. I guess it makes sense as they might cannibalize sales.

posted on 5 hours ago

markbyrn
Reply

6. markbyrn

Posts: 8; Member since: Jan 14, 2019

What's with Phone Arena these days? Just today, two more moronic articles - this Apple clickbait nonsense and the old ignorant FUD about public USB chargers.

posted on 3 hours ago

vtpmt81
Reply

7. vtpmt81

Posts: 8; Member since: Nov 02, 2018

The only thing 'better' is the AMOLED display. Buying a new phone is much smarter than getting a used one when there are few advantages.

posted on 3 hours ago

adeelzsoomro
Reply

8. adeelzsoomro

Posts: 33; Member since: Jan 07, 2019

Go with Galaxy S10 and your problem will be solved Excellent Display Excellent Built Quality Excellent Stereo Sound Quality 128GB Base Storage IP68 Ratings Dual Sim or 1TB Card Supported Excellent Form Factor Wireless Charging Wireless PowerShare

posted on 3 hours ago

Vokilam
Reply

11. Vokilam

Posts: 1349; Member since: Mar 15, 2018

One big con (for many) - it runs android.

posted on 2 hours ago

yalokiy
Reply

9. yalokiy

Posts: 1089; Member since: Aug 01, 2016

iPhone 11 is still the better iPhone because of native night mode support and ultrawide camera.

posted on 2 hours ago

Vokilam
Reply

10. Vokilam

Posts: 1349; Member since: Mar 15, 2018

I only buy new, just because I have no clue how sick or disgusting the previous owner was. He might have coughed on it, or dropped it in his toilet for all we know.

posted on 2 hours ago

thxultra
Reply

12. thxultra

Posts: 472; Member since: Oct 16, 2014

I would rather have the Iphone 11 the 10xs max has last years processor, Inferior camera, a 1 year old battery. All you gain with the xs max is a better screen meh.

posted on 1 hour ago

Ikechukwu
Reply

14. Ikechukwu

Posts: 262; Member since: Oct 03, 2011

Lol, I'd buy the 11 in this case.

posted on 2 min ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Dont-buy-the-iPhone-11-there-is-a-better-iPhone-bargain-around
Don't buy the iPhone 11 (there is a better iPhone bargain around)
john-legere-officially-leaves-t-mobile-unknown-destination
John Legere is officially leaving T-Mobile for an unknown destination
samsung-galaxy-s11-refined-design-no-waterfall-screen-tiny-bezels
Samsung's Galaxy S11 will come with a refined design snubbing a big new trend
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-camera-specifications-features-leak
The Galaxy S11's 108MP camera may support 8K video and loads more
iPhone-11-Pro-ultra-wide-angle-camera-tips-and-tricks
How to use iPhone 11 Pro's ultra wide-angle camera to take awesome pictures
Motorola-razr-2019-foldable-technology-Samsung-Galaxy-Fold
Motorola is confident its new razr phone won't break like the Samsung Galaxy Fold
Verizon-best-plans-guide
Verizon plans buying guide: what's the best Verizon plan for you?
Galaxy-S10-OnePlus-LG-Motorola-fastest-Android-10-updates
Google has no new Android fragmentation chart, so what? Updates have never been faster...

Popular stories

T-Mobiles-prepaid-5G-network-plan-prices
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
T-Mobile-Black-Friday-2019-deals-ad-sales
T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-verizon-disney-plus-tweet-john-legere-att-jab
T-Mobile takes a swing at Verizon (and Disney+) and John Legere hits back at AT&T on Twitter
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
This-is-the-flexible-Motorola-RAZR-2019-notch-carbon-fiber-and-all
The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
How-Verizon-customers-get-free-Disney-Plus-starting-tomorrow
Here's how eligible Verizon subscribers can claim one free year of Disney+
Legere-to-stay-at-T-Mobile
Good news for Team Magenta: John Legere will reportedly remain at T-Mobile
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.