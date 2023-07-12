The hyper-fast OnePlus 11 tumbles to its lowest price for Prime Day
There's no better day than Prime Day for snagging your favorite items at a discount. This is especially true for flagship phones which tend to be expensive. This doesn't necessarily apply to the OnePlus 11 which is already a lot more affordable than high-end phones from other companies, but who doesn't like a big discount? The phone is currently more affordable than ever before.
OnePlus is known for making value-for-money phones that are as capable as handsets that cost several hundred dollars more. The OnePlus 11 is the company's latest phone and in our review, we praised it for its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, triple camera system that takes great photos, fast 80W charging, haptics, and, of course, affordable price.
The phone has a 120Hz AMOLED 6.7 inches screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection. There is a hefty 5,000mAh battery inside and the device has at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The company did cut some corners to keep the price down, such as not including wireless charging, which is pretty much standard on premium phones, and it has an IP64 rating, so it's not as protected against water and dust as phones with IP68 certification. But then again, flagship phones that offer these features are considerably more expensive.
The base model usually goes for $699.99 but Best Buy has discounted it by $150, bringing its price down to $549.99. The only requirement is that you'll have to activate it today, otherwise, the discount will reduce to $100, which would still be a sizeable saving.
Alternatively, you can get it through Amazon for $130 off without needing to worry about activating it immediately.
Since you only have till today to grab these deals, act fast if you want one of the best phones of the year with refined design, smooth performance, fast charging, and five years of software support.
