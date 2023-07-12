The hyper-fast OnePlus 11 tumbles to its lowest price for Prime Day





OnePlus is known for making value-for-money phones that are as capable as handsets that cost several hundred dollars more. The OnePlus 11 is the company's latest phone and in our review, we praised it for its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, triple camera system that takes great photos, fast 80W charging, haptics, and, of course, affordable price.





OnePlus 11 8GB 128GB 6.7 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 50MP + 48MP + 32MP 2x cameras | 5,000mAH battery | 80W charging $150 off (21%) $549 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus 11 8GB 128GB 6.7 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 50MP + 48MP + 32MP 2x cameras | 5,000mAH battery | 80W charging $130 off (19%) $569 99 $699 99 Buy at Amazon





The phone has a 120Hz AMOLED 6.7 inches screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection. There is a hefty 5,000mAh battery inside and the device has at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.





The company did cut some corners to keep the price down, such as not including wireless charging, which is pretty much standard on premium phones, and it has an IP64 rating, so it's not as protected against water and dust as phones with IP68 certification. But then again, flagship phones that offer these features are considerably more expensive.





The base model usually goes for $699.99 but Best Buy has discounted it by $150, bringing its price down to $549.99. The only requirement is that you'll have to activate it today, otherwise, the discount will reduce to $100, which would still be a sizeable saving.





Alternatively, you can get it through Amazon for $130 off without needing to worry about activating it immediately.





Since you only have till today to grab these deals, act fast if you want one of the best phones of the year with refined design, smooth performance, fast charging, and five years of software support.





Pixel 7 Pro: save $250 right now Amazon's giving you the opportunity to save $250 on the latest and greatest Google flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro. The biggest discount is on the 128GB version, but you can get 25% off the 256GB model as well. Alternatively, you can enjoy 23% off the 512GB model if you want a bit more wiggle room with the storage. $250 off (28%) $649 99 $899 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy S23 Ultra $350 OFF Enter the world of the Galaxy S23 Ultra with the 256 GB model for $850! If you are confident that you want more storage, you can get the 512 GB variant for a full $400 off ($980)! Get this premium flagship by Samsung now at a very good price thanks to this Prime Day offer and enjoy stellar performance, one of the best camera phones on the market, and the Samsung flagship experience! $350 off (29%) $849 99 $1199 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 4: save an epic $700 This generous Prime Day deal discounts the Z Fold 4 by a generous $700 right now. If you've wanted to get this fancy foldable, but the price has been tipping you off, Prime Day has come to solve the issue! This phone is now available for regular 'vanilla' flagship phone money. You don't want to miss this opportunity to get an eye-catching foldable! Keep in mind that not all colors are in stock anymore, so hurry! $700 off (39%) $1099 99 $1799 99 Buy at Amazon