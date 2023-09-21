The fantastic Bose Headphones 700 are $80 cheaper right now
Dreaming about the chance to enjoy your jams undisturbed when on the plane, without putting up with crying kids or engine sounds? If only there was an over-ear headset with impressive active noise canceling properties! Oh, wait, there is, and it’s called the Bose Headphones 700! The fantastic headphones may have a hefty MSRP of $379, but they can now be yours for 21% less.
With as many as 11 levels of ANC, the Bose Headphones 700 let you be in control of what you hear from the world around you. Just press the ANC button on the app, and you can tinker with the modes, toggling between High, Medium, and Full Transparency to meet your needs.
You’re probably wondering whether the sound quality of these wireless headphones is good enough for your $299 investment. In short, yes. Even though they don’t feature aptX, the overall sound quality is still excellent. Lows and mids are well-balanced, the bass is deep and sweet, and the treble doesn’t fall behind. As with most high-end headphones, these provide EQ customization via the app.
The Bluetooth headphones provide about 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, which should be more than enough to get you through a working day. In addition, you get an audio cable in the box if you’re feeling extra fancy and want to connect them wirelessly to your phone.
In short, the Bose Headphones 700 are ideal consumer-oriented headphones. Their regular price tag may be too hefty for some shoppers, but now that you can get them for $80 less, they make for a worthwhile investment.
The deal is live at two retailers – Amazon and Best Buy. The latter gives you the option of trading in an older pair of headphones to get a better price for the new ones. If the trade-in meets Best Buy’s criteria, you can get an even better deal on one of the best high-end wireless headphones money can buy right now.
