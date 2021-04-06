New The Walking Dead mobile game launches on April 12

There are multiple The Walking Dead mobile games out there already, but here is another one scheduled for release early next week. The Walking Dead: Survivors is a mobile strategy game based on The Walking Dead comics from Skybound.
The game is supposed to feature more than 80 iconic comic characters from the series, including fan-favorites like Rick, Herschel, and Glenn. All of them will be available to play with upon the game's release on April 12 for iOS and Android.
The most important thing you need to know about The Walking Dead: Survivors is that this is a multiplayer survival game where you use so-called Survivors to build your town and fend off other players and the traditional hordes of zombies.
The game involves gathering supplies, farming, training, exploring, fighting, and recruiting new heroes. Although building and protecting a solid town is crucial to being successful, it's equally important to explore the area around your settlement to unlock new locations, characters, items, resources, and so on.
If you're interested in The Walking Dead: Survivors, you'll be pleased to know that the game is available for pre-registration on iOS in the US and UK, as well as Android in the US.
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.