Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android Games

New The Walking Dead mobile game launches on April 12

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 06, 2021, 9:21 PM
New The Walking Dead mobile game launches on April 12
There are multiple The Walking Dead mobile games out there already, but here is another one scheduled for release early next week. The Walking Dead: Survivors is a mobile strategy game based on The Walking Dead comics from Skybound.

The game is supposed to feature more than 80 iconic comic characters from the series, including fan-favorites like Rick, Herschel, and Glenn. All of them will be available to play with upon the game's release on April 12 for iOS and Android.

The most important thing you need to know about The Walking Dead: Survivors is that this is a multiplayer survival game where you use so-called Survivors to build your town and fend off other players and the traditional hordes of zombies.

The game involves gathering supplies, farming, training, exploring, fighting, and recruiting new heroes. Although building and protecting a solid town is crucial to being successful, it's equally important to explore the area around your settlement to unlock new locations, characters, items, resources, and so on.

If you're interested in The Walking Dead: Survivors, you'll be pleased to know that the game is available for pre-registration on iOS in the US and UK, as well as Android in the US.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
April 2021 update apparently boosts the performance of the Pixel 5 substantially
Popular stories
We'll miss you, LG, for these iconic phones and the pioneering spirit!
Popular stories
It's official! LG drops out of the mobile phone business
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera evolution comparison
Popular stories
LG might discontinue software support for existing phones after exiting the market
Popular stories
The hot-selling Apple AirPods Pro are heavily discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
One of T-Mobile's greatest 5G plans has been downgraded, and (some) customers are livid

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless