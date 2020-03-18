Facebook bug inaccurately deletes posts in a fight against fake coronavirus info
We’ve restored all the posts that were incorrectly removed, which included posts on all topics - not just those related to COVID-19. This was an issue with an automated system that removes links to abusive websites, but incorrectly removed a lot of other posts too.— Guy Rosen (@guyro) March 18, 2020
Nevertheless, Rosen stated that the bug is not related to the decision of the company to send content moderators home and rely on outsourcing the work and on “proactive detection” for policy violating content.
We're on this - this is a bug in an anti-spam system, unrelated to any changes in our content moderator workforce. We're in the process of fixing and bringing all these posts back. More soon.— Guy Rosen (@guyro) March 17, 2020
Unfortunately, some users on Twitter are claiming that the issue hasn’t been completely resolved and are still getting their posts removed or blocked at the moment.