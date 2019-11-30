The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is $50 off on Amazon

Samsung's has been upping its game in the wearable segment lately, releasing not one but two excellent smartwatches. Of course, we are talking about the Galaxy Watch Active and the Galaxy Watch Active 2.





The Galaxy Watch Active 2 40mm is currently discounted by $50 off its regular price of $279, bringing the final price tag to just $229. Meanwhile, the larger 44mm Watch Active 2 is available for just $249, another $50 off its normal $299 price. However, only the Aqua Black color version is a subject to this neat promotion; the Cloud Silver and Pink Gold versions are not discounted.





As we mentioned in our review of the wearable, the Watch Active 2 now feels more solid and not as toy-like as the original, it costs less than an Apple Watch and it works with both Android phones and iPhones. And while it lacks the signature Samsung rotating bezel, it can do tricks like monitor your sleep and is very comfortable to wear. Is this the smartwatch that you should buy? Read on to find out about our experience.





We don't know how much longer would this deal go on. Check out the deal right below:



