The Poco F2 Pro launch livestream event is today and you can watch it here
The Xiaomi Pocophone F1 enjoyed great success as one of the most competitively-priced smartphones out there, offering high-performance thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor on board with 6GB of RAM, at a price under $390. It led to the POCO brand eventually becoming independent from Xiaomi early this year, paving the way for the Poco F2.
The Poco F2 Pro launch event will take place in Europe, with the phone's availability in other regions yet to be announced, and is expected to start at 8:00 PM GMT +8. In addition to the livestream above, the event can be seen directly on YouTube, Poco's Facebook page and on Twitter.
What we know about the F2 Pro currently are rumors that it may be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, although POCO has claimed that those rumors are false. If the phones are indeed similar however, we can expect the Poco F2 Pro to boast 6 or 8 GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with HDR10 support and a 180Hz touch response rate, 60HZ refresh rate. In terms of color options leaks suggested White, Blue, Grey and Purple. Its price according to the most recent leak is going to be around EUR 570, or close to $615.