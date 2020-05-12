Android Xiaomi

The Poco F2 Pro launch livestream event is today and you can watch it here

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
May 12, 2020, 2:44 AM


The Xiaomi Pocophone F1 enjoyed great success as one of the most competitively-priced smartphones out there, offering high-performance thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor on board with 6GB of RAM, at a price under $390. It led to the POCO brand eventually becoming independent from Xiaomi early this year, paving the way for the Poco F2.

Today, on May 12th, the Poco F2 Pro has been announced to launch via an online event, which can be watched above, and is to reveal all the information we still don't have about the device, including its price.

The Poco F2 Pro launch event will take place in Europe, with the phone's availability in other regions yet to be announced, and is expected to start at 8:00 PM GMT +8. In addition to the livestream above, the event can be seen directly on YouTube, Poco's Facebook page and on Twitter.

What we know about the F2 Pro currently are rumors that it may be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, although POCO has claimed that those rumors are false. If the phones are indeed similar however, we can expect the Poco F2 Pro to boast 6 or 8 GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with HDR10 support and a 180Hz touch response rate, 60HZ refresh rate. In terms of color options leaks suggested White, Blue, Grey and Purple. Its price according to the most recent leak is going to be around EUR 570, or close to $615.

Related phones

Pocophone F1
Xiaomi Pocophone F1 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
$280 Xiaomi Pocophone F1 on
  • Display 6.2 inches
    2246 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Xiaomi Mi UI
Pocophone F2 Pro
Xiaomi Pocophone F2 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4700 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Xiaomi MI UI

