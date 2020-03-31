The POCO F2 won't just be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, exec confirms



The latter consists of a 64-megapixel main shooter that’s accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle implementation, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for better background blur.

For those of you that aren’t aware, the Redmi K30 Pro is a 5G smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard. It also features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a quad-camera setup.