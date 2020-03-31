The POCO F2 won't just be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, exec confirms
As a direct result of the strategy, many believed the upcoming POCO F2 flagship could simply be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro. However, one executive has now denied this.
The news likely means the high-end POCO F2 is going to be a totally new device and a worthy successor to the original POCO F1, which proved incredibly popular among consumers thanks to its flagship-like specs and mid-range price tag.
Interestingly, though, Manmohan didn’t deny plans to launch the Redmi K30 Pro under the POCO brand in the future. We now know it won’t be marketed as the POCO F2, but XDA Developers has uncovered evidence that the smartphone will indeed be launched as a POCO device sooner or later.
Don’t expect it to be marketed as the Poco X2 Pro either, though, because Manmohan says such a device isn’t planned.
For those of you that aren’t aware, the Redmi K30 Pro is a 5G smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard. It also features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a quad-camera setup.
The latter consists of a 64-megapixel main shooter that’s accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle implementation, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for better background blur.
