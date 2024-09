The OnePlus 13 could come with a brighter display that's even more easy on your eyes

OnePlus 13

OnePlus President Li Jie confirmed BOE's announcement and mentioned that a future OnePlus smartphone will sport this BOE flagship display.







* View post on Weibo



OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 13

Recommended Stories

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

The OnePlus 13 is the company's next flagship phone, and rumors and leaks about it have started to spread all over the internet. Although the majority of the tech world is now focused on the iPhone 16 event, OnePlus fans are also getting some information about the upcoming flagship.In fact, OnePlus has started building hype for the unveiling of the phone , and the company has now confirmed thewill sport a BOE OLED display.This type of display will be launched next month. At the BOE Global Innovation Partner Conference which is currently being held in China, the next generation flagship BOE X-series display was announced to launch next month. During this announcement, BOE said that a OnePlus device will bring this new display to global markets.Jie also said that the first-gen BOE display, which was used on the OnePlus 12 , has received great praise from users. On top of that, the display also got a DisplayMate A+ rating, and it's among the best displays on a flagship phone.Of course, the post doesn't specifically mention the, but it's not too hard to guess which this "future OnePlus smartphone" will be. Also, this matches earlier rumors about the. So, it seems thewill come with a BOE X2 display. The new panel will be brighter and will have more eye protection features than its predecessor in order to make your social media scrolling sessions less damaging to your eyes.Thesports a 1,600 nits in high brightness mode and 4,500 nits for peak brightness. On top of that, it has TÜVRheinland’s Intelligent Eye Care certification. What this means is that it has an excellent performance in low blue light and flickering. So, it's reasonable to expect theto improve on these for an even better display.OnePlus is expected to launch thein China possibly towards the end of October. This pretty much would mean that the flagship will hit the global market around December 2024.I am very excited at the possibility of an even brighter display on the. All in all, all the leaks and rumors about this phone are pointing to a serious contender for the flagship crown, and I can't wait to see how it does.