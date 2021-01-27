Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View

Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View
Motorola Deals Amazon

The Motorola Edge 5G is hugely discounted on Amazon

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Jan 27, 2021, 7:56 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Motorola Edge 5G is hugely discounted on Amazon
The 5G-equipped mid-ranger from Motorola is heavily discounted for a limited time. You can get this phone unlocked and working on all major carriers (including Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T Mobile) for under $500. The Motorola Edge comes packed with some really nice, flagship-grade features.
$205
off

Motorola edge Made for US by Motorola | 6/256GB | 64MP Camera | 2020 | Solor Black

Buy at Amazon

The phone features a 6GB/256GB memory combo, dual stereo speakers, tuned by GRAMMY Award winner Waves, an excellent OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a triple 64MP camera system on the back.

Also Read:
Motorola Edge Review

The Edge comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery pack, powering a 1080p display, and as a result, the phone can easily last two days, so you won’t be tethered to the charger all that often. With its Snapdragon 765G chipset, this phone is one of the cheapest ways to get to the next-gen speedy 5G realm.

Related phones

edge
Motorola edge View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.0
 Read Full Review
Deal Special Amazon $500 Motorola $650 BestBuy
  • Display 6.7 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 25 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 6GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10

Latest deals

Popular stories
The 'Verizon unlocked' OnePlus 8 5G UW is cheaper than ever before
Popular stories
Save up to $300 on the Apple Watch Series 5 on Amazon
Popular stories
The Motorola Edge 5G is hugely discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
Unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G is cheaper than ever at Best Buy
Popular stories
Huge new Amazon sale offers hefty discounts on a bunch of popular Anker charging accessories
Popular stories
4 cheaper AirPods Max alternatives

Popular stories

Popular stories
Facebook kicked Apple iPhone users out of their accounts on Friday
Popular stories
Verizon pummels T-Mobile and AT&T in latest nationwide 5G and 4G LTE performance tests
Popular stories
That's all folks: Samsung Galaxy Note series is no more, say two well-known insiders
Popular stories
Here's how the imminent Google Search redesign will make it easier and faster to find information
Popular stories
This Galaxy S21+ battery life test shows where Samsung did 'pull out all stops'
Popular stories
Huawei's founder reveals plan to beat U.S. sanctions

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless