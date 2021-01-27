The Motorola Edge 5G is hugely discounted on Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.



The phone features a 6GB/256GB memory combo, dual stereo speakers, tuned by GRAMMY Award winner Waves, an excellent OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a triple 64MP camera system on the back.



The Edge comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery pack, powering a 1080p display, and as a result, the phone can easily last two days, so you won't be tethered to the charger all that often. With its Snapdragon 765G chipset, this phone is one of the cheapest ways to get to the next-gen speedy 5G realm.

The 5G-equipped mid-ranger from Motorola is heavily discounted for a limited time. You can get this phone unlocked and working on all major carriers (including Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T Mobile) for under $500. The Motorola Edge comes packed with some really nice, flagship-grade features.