The JBL Tour Pro+ are half price for a limited time - don’t miss out!

JBL - Tour Pro Plus True Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - Black Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient JBL Pro Sound Up to 32 Hours of total music playback, wirelessly Voice clarity with 3-mic technology $100 off (50%) $99 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy



A pair of those sweet JBLs would’ve normally cost you almost $200 but now you can have them at $99.99. Now let’s get more into why that’s such a great deal in the first place.



First of all, JBL has a loooooong history in audio, probably longer than both Apple and Samsung put together. Practice makes perfect, as they say. And because JBL is primarily an audio company, you could expect to get primarily that - good audio.



If you care about good sound, these earbuds are gonna make the cut for sure. But they also come with some added smarts. They come with 32 hours of wirelessly rechargeable battery life - a huge number normally reserved for headphones.



Then you have Adaptive Noise Canceling technology and Smart Ambient tech to let noise through when needed. There are three mics on each bud, ensuring not only great noise canceling but also amazing call quality.

A pair of those sweet JBLs would’ve normally cost you almost $200 but now you can have them at $99.99. Now let’s get more into why that’s such a great deal in the first place.First of all, JBL has a loooooong history in audio, probably longer than both Apple and Samsung put together. Practice makes perfect, as they say. And because JBL is primarily an audio company, you could expect to get primarily that - good audio.If you care about good sound, these earbuds are gonna make the cut for sure. But they also come with some added smarts. They come with 32 hours of wirelessly rechargeable battery life - a huge number normally reserved for headphones.Then you have Adaptive Noise Canceling technology and Smart Ambient tech to let noise through when needed. There are three mics on each bud, ensuring not only great noise canceling but also amazing call quality.



Comfort has also been thought of - there are five different tip sizes and also two rings that hook into your ear canal to keep those buds from falling out. And I can tell you, this tech is one of the best out there - earbuds without it always seem to either fall off my ears or give me terrible ear aches.





Also Read:

We all know and love our Galaxy Buds and AirPods but there are sleeper earphones that deserve our attention, and the JBL Tour Pro+ is one such model. Not only are these earbuds great but they’re also half their original price at Best Buy.