 The Galaxy Z Flip 4 could have a 'shallower' crease
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is set to introduce a significant improvement to one of the biggest pitfalls of its predecessor - the crease.

The interesting bit of information was shared via Twitter by reputable tech tipster IceUniverse, whose leaks have a long and proven track record when it comes to Samsung products. In a tweet, IceUniverse clarified that ‘the crease of the Flip 4 is much shallower than that of the Flip 3’ and speculated that ‘most people will be satisfied’ with the improvement.

While the tweet fails to give any additional concrete information, many foldable lovers are sure to breathe a sigh of relief. The crease has always been a big concern for the majority of said users.

It should be noted that this revelation follows similar speculations regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Previously, we covered a rumor that the Fold will be seeing a reduction in the prominence of its crease as well.

All in all, it seems that the next generation of Samsung foldables will offer significant upgrades to the still novel technology behind their flexible displays. Speculations of smaller hinges and less prominent creases point towards a major refinement of both the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and its bigger brother - the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Nevertheless, many other companies have managed to produce creaseless foldable displays. For example, the display of the Oppo Find N appears completely flat when unfolded, in large part due to the unique mechanism behind its hinge.

Hence, it is somewhat disappointing to see Samsung, the undisputed leader in the foldables market, still manufacturing smartphones with creases (even if they are less visible).

Crease or no crease, the Galaxy Z Flip lineup is by far the most commercially successful foldable out there. Something tells us that a less-visible crease will only add to the appeal of the Flip 4 - even if flat alternatives exist.
