Tensor G4 is not built for performance and might have inherited G3's worst problem

Google hasn't revealed what process node the Tensor G4 is based on or how it's configured. Rumors said that the G4 wasn't the company's first choice for the series but it went with it after it realized a fully-custom silicon wouldn't be ready in time for its 2024 phones.



Since the phones haven't been released yet, we don't know how their performance compares to their predecessors, but one area where the chip has improved is the speed at which apps are launched, according to Jobanputra and Seed, with apps launching 17 percent faster. Web performance has also improved by 20 percent. The user interface is also smoother and more responsive.



We are also asked to expect improvements in other areas too as the chip features a better CPU and is also more efficient.



Jesse Seed, Silicon group product manager, August 2024





Google's Seed also reminds us that the Pixel 9 has more RAM than previous models, which ensures that the AI model is ready to jump in whenever you need it. The Tensor G4's improved TPU allows it to reach an industry-leading peak output rate of 45 tokens/second. Performance for AI models is measured in terms of tokens per second. Tokens are words or sub-words and requests you submit are broken down into tokens so that they can be processed.Google's Seed also reminds us that thehas more RAM than previous models, which ensures that the AI model is ready to jump in whenever you need it.



The takeaway from these conversations is that Google is fixated on certain use cases and while the Pixel 9 might be ahead of other



Early signs are not promising, with a leak claiming the CPU was throttled to 50 percent of its performance barely two minutes into The takeaway from these conversations is that Google is fixated on certain use cases and while themight be ahead of other top phones when it comes to AI, it will be the least performant of the bunch.Early signs are not promising, with a leak claiming the CPU was throttled to 50 percent of its performance barely two minutes into a stress test . This isn't necessarily proof of poor performance though, as tests like these are designed to push products to their breaking point.





Regardless, overheating has always been a problem with Pixel phones and it would be shame if it persisted in the new series.





Leaks asked us to temper our expectations for the Tensor G4, the chip that powers the Pixel 9. Google didn't spend a lot of time talking about the chipset during the launch event, which is telling in itself. Post-launch conversations with a trio of Google execs suggest that the leaks were right on the money but that shouldn't necessarily have you worried. According to a chat between Pixel product manager Soniya Jobanputra and The Verge, and an interview of Silicon group product manager Jesse Seed and Google DeepMind product manager Zach Gleicher by CNET, the Tensor G4 is not designed to deliver chat-busting performance. Instead, it's optimized for use cases specific to the Pixel 9.