Tab S9 FE and FE+ offer unparalleled value after Samsung discount





Although thoroughly capable, the Galaxy Tab S9 is quite expensive at its starting price of $799.99. The same is true for the 11-inch iPad Pro, which also starts at $799. Options at the low end of the price range make compromises that you might not be willing to put up with such as low-quality screens, dated design, and weaker chips.





Galaxy Tab S9 FE 6GB 128GB 10.9 inches 90Hz LCD screen | 5nm Exynos 1380 | 8,000mAH battery | 45W charging | S Pen | MicroSD Slot | Samsung Dex | Five years of support | IP68 dust/water resistant $50 off (11%) $399 99 $449 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus 8GB 128GB 12.4 inches 90Hz LCD screen | 5nm Exynos 1380 | 10,090mAH battery | 45W charging | S Pen | MicroSD Slot | Samsung Dex | Dual rear cameras | Five years of support | IP68 dust/water resistant $50 off (8%) $549 99 $599 99 Buy at Samsung





The Tab S9 FE and S9 FE Plus are the Goldilocks models. They are priced just right and have cut just the right corners.





The Tab S9 FE sports a 10.9-inch 90Hz screen, whereas the FE Plus has a bigger 12.4-inch display. They are underpinned by the 5nm Exynos 1380 chip which has ample oomph for day-to-day activities such as using apps, visiting websites, online shopping, and occasional productivity work.





Even though this is supposed to be an affordable tablet without the bells and whistles of more expensive slates, Samsung was generous enough to include a free stylus with it. And that's not all, it's also water and dust-resistant, unlike most other mainstream slates.





Like Samsung's pricey slates, the Tab S9 FE duo also has the DeX mode which gives you a desktop-like feel.





Both devices support 45W fast charging but the Tab S9 FE packs an 8,000mAh battery and the Plus model has a 10,090mAh cell. The bigger model also has a dual rear camera system.





The 6GB/128GB Tab S9 FE costs $449.99 but you can save $50 on it and get it for $399.99. Similarly, the base Tab S9 FE Plus with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage can be yours for $549.99 instead of $599.99.