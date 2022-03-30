T-Mobile finally kicks off Android 12 rollout for its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

T-Mobile finally kicks off Android 12 rollout for its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro1
The information about the availability of the OnePlus 9 series Android 12 update is tucked deep in a thread on the company’s official forum, which was spotted by XDA Developers. The changelog posted by one of the OnePlus 9 owners doesn’t say too much about the update except that it includes a rather old February security patch.
OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, but if you own either of the phones, we recommend manually checking for it by going to Settings / System / Updates / Check for updates.
Since T-Mobile typically sends major Android OS update in batches, it’s possible that this one won’t be available to everyone at the same time, so you might want to check later if it doesn’t show on your phone.
Things that are NOT allowed: