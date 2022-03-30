 T-Mobile finally kicks off Android 12 rollout for its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro - PhoneArena

T-Mobile Software updates OnePlus

T-Mobile finally kicks off Android 12 rollout for its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
1
T-Mobile finally kicks off Android 12 rollout for its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro
The long overdue Android 12 for the T-Mobile OnePlus 9 series is finally making its way to customers in the United States. Those who bought the unlocked version of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro should have received the update late last year or at the beginning of 2022, which means it took T-Mobile three months to make it available to its customers.

The information about the availability of the OnePlus 9 series Android 12 update is tucked deep in a thread on the company’s official forum, which was spotted by XDA Developers. The changelog posted by one of the OnePlus 9 owners doesn’t say too much about the update except that it includes a rather old February security patch.

T-Mobile has yet to confirm that it’s now rolling out Android 12 to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, but if you own either of the phones, we recommend manually checking for it by going to Settings / System / Updates / Check for updates.

Since T-Mobile typically sends major Android OS update in batches, it’s possible that this one won’t be available to everyone at the same time, so you might want to check later if it doesn’t show on your phone.

Related phones

OnePlus 9 specs
OnePlus 9 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.0
$730 Special T-Mobile $643 Special eBay $729 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI
OnePlus 9 Pro specs
OnePlus 9 Pro specs
Review
9.3
User reviews
8.6
$1068 Special T-Mobile $1069 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless