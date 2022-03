T-Mobile finally kicks off Android 12 rollout for its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

Settings / System / Updates / Check for updates

The long overdue Android 12 for the T-Mobile OnePlus 9 series is finally making its way to customers in the United States. Those who bought the unlocked version of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro should have received the update late last year or at the beginning of 2022, which means it took T-Mobile three months to make it available to its customers.The information about the availability of the OnePlus 9 series Android 12 update is tucked deep in a thread on the company’s official forum, which was spotted by XDA Developers . The changelog posted by one of the OnePlus 9 owners doesn’t say too much about the update except that it includes a rather old February security patch.T-Mobile has yet to confirm that it’s now rolling out Android 12 to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, but if you own either of the phones, we recommend manually checking for it by going toSince T-Mobile typically sends major Android OS update in batches, it’s possible that this one won’t be available to everyone at the same time, so you might want to check later if it doesn’t show on your phone.