TIDAL adds support for more smart TVs in the US

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 13, 2020, 11:52 AM
TIDAL kicks off 2020 with a new announcement that informs users its music service is now available on VIZIO smart TVs. Customers who own VIZIO-branded smart TVs will now find the TIDAL app through the SmartCast input.

Of course, TIDAL is also accessible through the SmartCast mobile app allowing users to favorite stream content using their phones or tablets as remote. On top of that, TIDAL announced that VIZIO smart TV owners will benefit from the streaming platform new Videos tab which features a wide range of original content such as music videos, documentaries, concert live streams, and more.

Last but not least, the new My Video Mixes offers TIDAL users video playlist created from a proprietary algorithm influenced by human-curation from the streaming platform's experts and users' streaming habits.

With the addition of VIZIO's SmartCast, TIDAL is now available on ten other platforms including Waze, Plex, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV/Android TV, Apple CarPlay, Samsung Wearables and direct control with Sonos.

If didn't use TIDAL until now, you can start a free trial whenever you wish and upgrade to full membership if you like what the music streaming service has to offer.

