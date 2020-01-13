TIDAL adds support for more smart TVs in the US
Of course, TIDAL is also accessible through the SmartCast mobile app allowing users to favorite stream content using their phones or tablets as remote. On top of that, TIDAL announced that VIZIO smart TV owners will benefit from the streaming platform new Videos tab which features a wide range of original content such as music videos, documentaries, concert live streams, and more.
With the addition of VIZIO's SmartCast, TIDAL is now available on ten other platforms including Waze, Plex, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV/Android TV, Apple CarPlay, Samsung Wearables and direct control with Sonos.
If didn't use TIDAL until now, you can start a free trial whenever you wish and upgrade to full membership if you like what the music streaming service has to offer.
