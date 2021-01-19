TCL 10L's promised Android 10 update is rolling out in select countries

TCL 10L
is one of those mid-range smartphones that you'd buy due to the low price rather than its specs. That's not to say the phone doesn't offer some appealing features that you'd usually find in much more expensive devices.
Introduced about a year ago, TCL 10L
initially shipped with Android 10 onboard. Weeks after the phone's debut, TCL promised that the mid-range handset will eventually be upgraded to Android 11
.
True to its promise, the Chinese company has kicked off the TCL 10L Android 11 update rollout, although if you're living in the US, you'll have to wait a while longer. At the moment, the update is only available in select European countries, including Italy and the UK, HDblog
reports. Still, we don't doubt that the update will expand to additional territories in the coming weeks, so keep checking your phone no matter where you live.
As per the official changelog, Android 11 brings a lot of improvements to the TCL 10L, including battery and system performance optimizations, split-screen function for Floating Window mode, improved App Lock feature, and many security enhancements.
Besides the 10L, TCL also said the 10 Pro
will be updated to Android 11 too, so we'll just have to wait and see when exactly that will happen.
