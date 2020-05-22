Android Software updates

Midranger TCL 10 Pro could get updated all the way to Android 12

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 22, 2020, 8:35 PM
Chinese company TCL, which is behind many Alcatel and BlackBerry handsets, released self-branded smartphones TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L this year. The phones offer respectable specs and run Android 10. The company has confirmed to Android Authority that they will get Android 11 for sure. 

TCL 10L and TCL 10 Pro to get one major OS upgrade and security patches for two years at minimum 


Apart from a guaranteed OS update, the phones will also be getting Security Maintenance Releases or security patches every two months for two years. 

More importantly, TCL hasn't ruled out the possibility of the handsets getting two major OS updates. Thus, if owners get lucky, the phones might get upgraded to Android 12 too, although chances of that happening are rather slim.

The TCL 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable. It sports a 6.47-inch screen with an embedded fingerprint scanner. The phone features a quad camera setup at the back with a 64MP main sensor and a 24MP selfie shooter which is housed in a notch. Running the show is a 4,500 mAh battery and a 3.5mm headphone jack is also present. The phone costs $449.

The budget TCL 10L, on the other hand, has the Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood which is mated with 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of native storage. It has a physical fingerprint sensor and four rear cameras, with the primary one being a 48MP shooter. This one is priced at $249.

Android vendors often receive flak for not being serious about OS and security updates when it comes to mid-tier and low-end devices. The performance of a phone's processor, camera, battery, and memory components is directly linked to software and now that consumers hold on to their phones for even longer, updates have become more important than ever.

Thus, it's a positive sign that TCL is committing to upgrading not only the TCL 10 Pro but also the entry-level TCL 10L. Hopefully, the company will make good on its promise and follow in the steps of Nokia, which is said to be ahead of other brands when it comes to timely updates.

Related phones

10L
TCL 10L View Full specs
$250 TCL 10L on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
10 Pro
TCL 10 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    24 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4550 mAh
  • OS Android 10

