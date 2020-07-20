The cheapest model in the updated TCL 10 line up is not the one with the most inferior specs

Android

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jul 20, 2020, 12:33 PM
Earlier this year, TCL released two Snapdragon 600-series powered devices called the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L, featuring four cameras and the NXTVISION display technology for improved visual fidelity, with price starting at $249.99. The company has now expanded the series with two new phones, the TCL 10 Plus and TCL 10 SE, as reported by Neowin.

TCL 10 Plus


The TCL 10 Plus comes with a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display with an embedded fingerprint reader. It is powered by the Snapdragon 665, just like the TCL 10L. The phone will be available in four variants, with the maxed-out model featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The quad-camera system featuring a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP depth module, and a 2MP macro lens, and the 16MP selfie snapper are also similar to TCL 10L's camera setup.

The battery capacity has been increased to 4,500mAh and the phone supports 18W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging.

The TCL 10 Plus is now available in Portugal and the entry-level model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB costs €349.99 or about $400. Color options include Moonlight Blue and Starlight Silver.

TCL 10 SE



The new TCL 10 SE sits at the bottom of the series and is the odd one out with a MediaTek chipset, namely the Helio P22. It features a 6.52-inch LCD screen and a triple camera system with a 48MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide unit, and a 2MP depth sensor. Latin American consumers will get a 13MP selfie camera, and the European users will have to make do with an 8MP snapper. 

Inside is a 4,000mAh battery which charges at up to 15W and reverse charging is also supported. The phone is only available in the 4GB/128GB configuration and can now be bought in Portugal for €249.99 or $286 in the hues Icy Silver and Polar Night. The price is a bit surprising, given the fact that the TCL 10L which boasts better specs starts at €242.

That said, the difference is not substantial, and overall, the TCL 10 range is a good option for those looking for a no-frills phone with a hefty battery, large display, and decent cameras. 

