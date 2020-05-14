Android

TCL's new phones are very affordable and are coming to the US very soon

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
May 14, 2020, 8:01 AM
TCL might have retired the popular BlackBerry brand, but is far from done with the mobile market. In fact, TCL today announces a duo of quite intriguing devices that will aim to disrupt the North American phone niche.

TCL 10 Pro

The new TCL 10 Pro is undoubtedly the more interesting new device announced today. It boasts that this striking glass design with matte finish and intriguing camera placement that can only be described as head-turning.



Equipped with a bezel-less 6.47" FHD+ AMOLED display, it strikes a good balance between compact size and usability. TCL has opted for a curved-glass design, similar to Samsung's flagships of old and Huawei and OnePlus' current top-end devices. The curved display is also enabled with a feature called Edge Bar that gives you an easy way to access certain device shortcuts, just like Samsung's Edge displays. The display is also fitted with a fingerprint scanner, as well as full support for HDR and HDR10 video content. Better known as a TV manufacturer, TCL has also employed its own NXTVISION technology for better visual fidelity.

Hardware-wise, the TCL 10 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 675 on board and has 6GB of RAM as well as 128GB of native storage. There's a microSD card slot as well as a 3.5mm jack, both of which are rare sights these days. The power is supplied by a 4,500mAh battery, which should be more than enough to keep the lights on for a long time.

There are four cameras at the back of the TCL 10 Pro, but none of them is a telephoto one. A main 64MP selfie camera will be used most of the time, but there's also a dedicated 2.9μm big pixel low-light video cam, 123-degree super wide angle camera and macro lens, as well as a hybrid auto focus solution for a fast and crisp shot day or night. The selfie camera is a 24MP one.

TCL 10L

meanwhile, the more affordable TCL 10L introduces a number of changes. It's a larger device with a 6.53" FHD+ display that boasts a 91% screen-to-body ratio. There's no longer a fingerprint scanner built into the display; instead, the TCL 10L relies on a much more traditional physical fingerprint scanner positioned at the back of the device.



Hardware-wise, it comes with a slightly slower Snapdragon 665 chipset as well as 6GB of RAM. Users will benefit from four cameras here as well: a 4MP regular one aided by a 118-degree ultra-wide angle camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a dedicated 2MP macro camera. The battery is slightly smaller - just 4,000mAh - but should be enough for at least a full day of battery life. There's 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot here as well.

TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L price and availability

But what about the price tag and the availability of the two devices? 

Well, TCL has priced the 10 Pro and the 10L quite adequately. The TCL 10 Pro will cost $449.99 and will be available on Amazon starting May 19, but Best Buy and Walmart availability coming later. The TCL 10L will cost $249.99 and will also be available on Amazon on May 19, and Best Buy/Walmart availability later on. 


