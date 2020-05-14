TCL's new phones are very affordable and are coming to the US very soon

TCL 10 Pro

TCL 10L





TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L price and availability

But what about the price tag and the availability of the two devices?



Well, TCL has priced the 10 Pro and the 10L quite adequately. The TCL 10 Pro will cost $449.99 and will be available on Amazon starting May 19, but Best Buy and Walmart availability coming later. The TCL 10L will cost $249.99 and will also be available on Amazon on May 19, and Best Buy/Walmart availability later on.







