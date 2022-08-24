T-Mobile's most affordable 5G tablet is here with a... not-too-shabby spec sheet





Enter the TCL Tab 10 5G, a fairly aptly named mid-range 10-inch Android slate capable of tapping into T-Mobile's nation-leading 5G network at a price of only $299.99.













Rivaled by Verizon's $299.99 Orbic Tab 8 5G in terms of affordability, the TCL Tab 10 5G is obviously larger, not to mention sharper, with its generous (by low-cost tablet standards) 10.1-inch display delivering a decent (by any standards) resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.





Powered by a little-known octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 800T processor, the budget-friendly mid-ranger is definitely not a screamer, even though TCL boldly touts a "spectacular entertainment experience" as a key selling point.





We don't know about "spectacular", but the aforementioned Full HD screen and a nice-sounding pair of speakers should be able to keep you relatively satisfied during your Netflix binge-watching sessions, which can go on for about as long as you want thanks to a hefty 8,000mAh battery.





The TCL Tab 10 5G will impressively include a fast 18W charger in its standard retail box when it launches on The TCL Tab 10 5G will impressively include a fast 18W charger in its standard retail box when it launches on T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile this Friday, August 26, while running Android 12 on the software side of things, which is also pretty cool.





The 4GB RAM count, 32 gigs of internal storage space, 8MP rear-facing camera, and 5MP selfie shooter are admittedly not so cool, but naturally, you can't have it all at only three Benjamins.