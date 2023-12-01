Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

T-Mobile has been awfully quiet about new affordable hotspot plan

T-Mobile
T-Mobile has been awfully quiet about new affordable hotspot plan
Usually, when T-Mobile introduces a new plan, you see the carrier promote it on its website but for some reason, the company did not say anything about a reasonably priced hotspot plan introduced not too long ago.

Brought to light by The Mobile ReportT-Mobile introduced a hotspot plan in August but not many people seem to be aware of it.

The plan costs $10 a month with autopay or $15 without and gets you 30GB of high speed. Once you use up all the data, the download speed will be reduced to 600kbps.

This is a bring-your-own-device (BYOD)-only plan and according to alleged internal documents, the plan is meant for devices like "Hotspots, connected laptops, or a Chromebook." 

Both consumers and business accounts can sign up for the deal and it's available for both accounts that are taxes excluded, such as Essentials, and taxes included, such as Magenta.

A voice line is not a pre-requisite so new customers who only want a data line can also subscribe to this plan. Basically, it's a nice option for consumers who already have a device, especially when compared to plans offered by AT&T -- which needs you to have a voice line for their 15GB $10/month hotspot plan --  and Verizon, which hasn't made a voice line mandatory but offers a more expensive $90/month $100GB plan.

If you move to T-Mobile's new plan from another hotspot plan, you may lose benefits associated with that line. The plan is not price-locked, so T-Mobile is free to increase the price in the future.

For now, this sounds like an affordable plan for those who need another line but don't need a lot of data or a voice line.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

The ultimate all-screen smartphone: new Android flagship arrives with smaller bezels than iPhone 15 Pro
The ultimate all-screen smartphone: new Android flagship arrives with smaller bezels than iPhone 15 Pro
Apple finally adds customizable Default Alerts sounds with iOS 17.2
Apple finally adds customizable Default Alerts sounds with iOS 17.2
The perfect MagSafe cases for iPhone - Torras Cyber Week deals are here!
The perfect MagSafe cases for iPhone - Torras Cyber Week deals are here!
Apple's 'new' USB-C AirPods Pro 2 are unlikely to get any cheaper than this by Christmas
Apple's 'new' USB-C AirPods Pro 2 are unlikely to get any cheaper than this by Christmas
Amazon cuts the price of the LTE Galaxy Watch 5 by $110, making it a real bargain for those on a shoestring budget
Amazon cuts the price of the LTE Galaxy Watch 5 by $110, making it a real bargain for those on a shoestring budget
Gossip busters: Samsung says Exynos won’t be renamed as ‘Dream Chip’
Gossip busters: Samsung says Exynos won’t be renamed as ‘Dream Chip’
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless