T-Mobile and Starlink break new ground, accomplishing what no wireless operator has been able to

Starlink has over 175 direct-to-smartphone satellites in the low-earth orbit and testing is underway for the satellite-to-smartphone service. Over the coming months, even more satellites will be launched into space to expand wireless coverage in the country.



The commercial rollout of T-Mobile 's direct-to-cell service will begin with a beta test, the company revealed today.



The rollout will be contingent on the Federal Communications Commission's approval for a relaxed out-of-band power flux-density (“PFD”) limit, without which deployment might not be possible