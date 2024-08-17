New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
Unfazed by industry rivals' attempt to derail their satellite texting ambitions, T-Mobile and SpaceX are marching ahead with their plan to bring Direct to Cell service to US consumers before the end of the year.
In 2022, T-Mobile and SpaceX inked a deal to provide connectivity in dead zones using Starlink satellite constellation and T-Mobile's G-block PCS spectrum. The two previously demonstrated that the service was ready for a commercial rollout, for which they targeted the fall of this year.
AT&T, Verizon, EchoStar, and Omnispace have objected to the proposal, arguing that the restrictions should be maintained to prevent interference with their operations. T-Mobile and SpaceX have struck back by saying their competitors are making misleading claims to delay the launch of the service.
T-Mobile and SpaceX are apparently hopeful of a ruling in their favor and seem to be moving ahead with the fall launch plans. Some T-Mobile users say that a new network called "T-Mobile SpaceX" is now available in the Network Solution menu, indicating the necessary preparations are being made for the roll-out.
Since the service is not live yet, users cannot connect to the T-Mobile SpaceX network right now but it's still a promising sign and indicates testing has reached the final stage.
SpaceX is trying to convince the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that the current interference requirements are restrictive in hopes of getting a waiver on aggregate out-of-band emission (OOBE) power flux-density (PFD) limits.
The FCC is yet to make a decision regarding interference constraints and it's not clear whether SpaceX will be able to deploy the service this year if what it calls "technologically feasible limits" are not established. The company fears that an across-the-board aggregate out-of-band PFD limit would lead to higher prices and poorer services and undermine the goal of providing coverage during emergencies and disasters.
