Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama

By
0comments
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
Unfazed by industry rivals' attempt to derail their satellite texting ambitions, T-Mobile and SpaceX are marching ahead with their plan to bring Direct to Cell service to US consumers before the end of the year.

In 2022, T-Mobile and SpaceX inked a deal to provide connectivity in dead zones using Starlink satellite constellation and T-Mobile's G-block PCS spectrum. The two previously demonstrated that the service was ready for a commercial rollout, for which they targeted the fall of this year.

SpaceX is trying to convince the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that the current interference requirements are restrictive in hopes of getting a waiver on aggregate out-of-band emission (OOBE) power flux-density (PFD) limits.

AT&T, Verizon, EchoStar, and Omnispace have objected to the proposal, arguing that the restrictions should be maintained to prevent interference with their operations. T-Mobile and SpaceX have struck back by saying their competitors are making misleading claims to delay the launch of the service.

The FCC is yet to make a decision regarding interference constraints and it's not clear whether SpaceX will be able to deploy the service this year if what it calls "technologically feasible limits" are not established. The company fears that an across-the-board aggregate out-of-band PFD limit would lead to higher prices and poorer services and undermine the goal of providing coverage during emergencies and disasters.



T-Mobile and SpaceX are apparently hopeful of a ruling in their favor and seem to be moving ahead with the fall launch plans. Some T-Mobile users say that a new network called "T-Mobile SpaceX" is now available in the Network Solution menu, indicating the necessary preparations are being made for the roll-out.

Since the service is not live yet, users cannot connect to the T-Mobile SpaceX network right now but it's still a promising sign and indicates testing has reached the final stage.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile customers with a problem should not call customer service; contact this elite squad instead
T-Mobile customers with a problem should not call customer service; contact this elite squad instead

Latest News

Apple reportedly urges Tencent to close WeChat 'loopholes' bypassing App Store rules
Apple reportedly urges Tencent to close WeChat 'loopholes' bypassing App Store rules
Apple to speed up its tabletop robot plans to boost profits
Apple to speed up its tabletop robot plans to boost profits
Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design
Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design
Will Dish finish its 5G network before filing for bankruptcy?
Will Dish finish its 5G network before filing for bankruptcy?
With iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions
With iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless