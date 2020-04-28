T-Mobile extends its Keep Americans Connected pledge until June 30
The pledge, introduced by the FCC, that T-Mobile took was about a period of 60 days and it was soon about to be over. Today though, the carrier announced that it is going to extend the period through June 30.
Other carriers who took the pledge were AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, US Cellular, and TracFone. The deadline for the 60 days was May 13, but T-Mo customers, who had already made arrangements in regards to their accounts, can now contact the carrier to get an extension through June 30.
T-Mobile announced that it will provide more details later this week on its website.