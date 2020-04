T-Mobile extends its Keep Americans Connected pledge until June 30

As the coronavirus situation continues to unfold, carriers are making sure people stay connected. Latest announcement made by T-Mobile concerns a commitment that the company made, allowing users to delay payments and still remain connected.The pledge, introduced by the FCC , that T-Mobile took was about a period of 60 days and it was soon about to be over. Today though, the carrier announced that it is going to extend the period through June 30.Initially, the companies who took the pledge were required to not terminate service of customers who are unable to pay their bills because of the coronavirus pandemic, to waive late fees and to open their Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needed them. The offered support was for postpaid wireless, residential and small business customers who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Other carriers who took the pledge were AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, US Cellular, and TracFone. The deadline for the 60 days was May 13, but T-Mo customers, who had already made arrangements in regards to their accounts, can now contact the carrier to get an extension through June 30.T-Mobile announced that it will provide more details later this week on its website