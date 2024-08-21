Syncing and signing into Chrome for Android will become as easy as on iOS

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Google will be making the sign-in process for the Chrome browser on Android much easier. Signing in to Chrome on Android is currently a bit of a convoluted affair. 

The user has to enable a Chrome Sync option that, as the naming suggests, syncs all of their personal data, such as browsing history, cookies, passwords, or bookmarks and tabs, on the anointed devices.

That same extra step of turning on Chrome Sync was initially ditched by Google on the iOS version of Chrome. Apple was forced by the European Commission to provide third-party alternatives to the default apps in iOS 17.3, and Google quickly took advantage by simplifying the personal data sync process.

That same simplification is now making its way to Chrome on Android and desktop, according to the Chromium blog, as the Chrome Sync option is being replaced with a simple Google Account sign-in.

Given this evolution of technology and user norms, we’re continuing to make progress on transforming our legacy sync model into one that more seamlessly meets the expectation users have today. From the point of signing in to Chrome, you’ll get access to your saved passwords, addresses, and other data from your Google Account. Where relevant, we’ll offer you the choice to sign in to Chrome for a customized browsing experience on any device. For example, you can sign in and start to plan a trip on your phone during your commute, and then seamlessly finish it up on any device. Send tabs between your devices, find your bookmarks and use autogenerated passwords with ease

Chromium project, August '24

The Google Account sign-in will also allow users to share tabs or bookmarks between devices, or use autogenerated passwords without resorting to the Chrome Sync option first. While removing the extra step, Google is mindful of privacy as well, and will keep the browser history or open tabs syncing as a separate option that can be chosen after signing in with your personal account. 

As to when will the changes roll to Chrome on Android and desktop, Google only says "soon," but, given that the option is already present with the new identity model on iOS (Chrome 118), it shouldn't be long.
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

