Syncing and signing into Chrome for Android will become as easy as on iOS





The user has to enable a Chrome Sync option that, as the naming suggests, syncs all of their personal data, such as browsing history, cookies, passwords, or bookmarks and tabs, on the anointed devices.





That same extra step of turning on Chrome Sync was initially ditched by Google on the iOS version of Chrome. Apple was forced by the European Commission to provide third-party alternatives to the default apps in iOS 17.3 , and Google quickly took advantage by simplifying the personal data sync process.





That same simplification is now making its way to Chrome on Android and desktop, according to the Chromium blog , as the Chrome Sync option is being replaced with a simple Google Account sign-in.







Chromium project, August '24





The Google Account sign-in will also allow users to share tabs or bookmarks between devices, or use autogenerated passwords without resorting to the Chrome Sync option first. While removing the extra step, Google is mindful of privacy as well, and will keep the browser history or open tabs syncing as a separate option that can be chosen after signing in with your personal account.



As to when will the changes roll to Chrome on Android and desktop, Google only says "soon," but, given that the option is already present with the new identity model on iOS (Chrome 118), it shouldn't be long.

