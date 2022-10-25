Superb deal gets you three months of free cloud gaming with these Chromebooks

Pssst





Of course you do, compact laptops always come in handy, especially those that don't break the bank. Be it as an ultra-light laptop to bring to school or a work horse netbook that permanently resided at the backseat of your truck, you can't really go wrong with an affordable computing machine. And what do you know, most of these are powered by Google's Chrome OS.





ACER 16" CHROMEBOOK WITH 3-MONTH NVIDIA GEFORCENOW, AMAZON LUNA FREE TRIAL The 16" Acer Chromebook comes with a three-month free trial of both NVIDIA GeForceNOW and Amazon Luna for the ultimate gaming experience! Play Apex Legends, Fortnite, and more! $649 Buy at BestBuy ASUS 15.6" TOUCHSCREEN GAMING CHROMEBOOK WITH 3-MONTH NVIDIA GEFORCENOW, AMAZON LUNA FREE TRIAL With a touchscreen-enabled 15.6" display and solid hardware, this ASUS gaming Chromebook will get you three months of GeForceNOW and Amazon Luna! Play Fortnite, Genshin Impact, and Cyberpunk 2077! $699 Buy at BestBuy





Gaming on a Chromebook?





But one of the often-overlooked aspects of Chromebooks are their... gaming capabilitie s! Yes, you read that right, and allow us to explain.





Chromebooks are the furthest you could stray away from your typical gaming laptop, clad with lit RGB keyboards, aggressive design, and gaming logos all around. The hardware inside is equally humbling, and while a laptop can never hold a candle to a similarly-powered desktop PC, it's enough to beat most regular laptops in terms of performance, except for some high-end MacBooks, of course.





Meanwhile, a Chromebook is a strictly productivity-centric machine that only likes to play nice with Android games, and not all of them. While no Chromebook ever has come with compatible software or hardware decent enough to run the latest AAA titles (or replay Skyrim for the n-th time), there are other ways to chill and indulge in some fun after-class activities.





Enter cloud-gaming, the hidden ace in the sleeve that can potentially turn any humble Chromebook into a decent enough gaming machine... of sorts ! Thanks to the various cloud-gaming services available, you can game on any machine that can run a decent browser, even if it has some rather humble hardware. If you've never considered a Chromebook as a viable gaming machine but can totally see the appeal now, then boy, do we have some appealing deals for you!





Best Gaming Chromebooks right now





Best Buy is currently hosting a very, very appealing campaign on two new Chromebooks that come with included three-month free trial for NVIDIA GeForceNOW and Amazon Luna+.





Acer 16" Chromebook

High-res display, excellent value





The first laptop that you need to know about is the Acer 16" Chromebook, which is outfitted with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5-1240P processor, with a base clock of 4.4GHz and outfitted with a 256GB SSD storage, as well as 8GB of RAM, a respectable amount of memory for any self-respecting Chromebook. Of course, running the show is Google's Chrome OS.





ACER 16" CHROMEBOOK WITH 3-MONTH NVIDIA GEFORCENOW, AMAZON LUNA FREE TRIAL The 16" Acer Chromebook comes with a three-month free trial of both NVIDIA GeForceNOW and Amazon Luna for the ultimate gaming experience! $649 Buy at BestBuy





The device has a 16" non-touchscreen display with a 2560x1600-pixel resolution, a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a 350-nit peak brightness and 100% coverage of the sRGB color space. All of that is fueled by a lithium-ion battery that would let you game for close to 9 hours!













ASUS 15.6" Gaming Chromebook

Touchscreen, great value





The other gaming-centric Chromebook laptop that is deserving of your attention is an ASUS, outfitted with a rather FHD touchscreen display and powered by an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. The laptop opens both ways, allowing you to conveniently use it as an over-sized tablet of sorts and the other way around when you need to show your friends who's who in Valorant or Apex Legends.





ASUS 15.6" TOUCHSCREEN GAMING CHROMEBOOK WITH 3-MONTH NVIDIA GEFORCENOW, AMAZON LUNA FREE TRIAL With a touchscreen-enabled 15.6" display and solid hardware, this ASUS gaming Chromebook will get you three months of GeForceNOW and Amazon Luna premium subscriptions for free! $699 Buy at BestBuy





This ASUS Chromebook comes with a 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, an integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630, and a lithium-polymer battery that should last you for a long time during your prolonged gaming sessions. This laptop is definitely striking a superb balance between features and









Have in mind that both laptops include the three-month GeForce NOW and Amazon Luna cloud-gaming services. The ASUS Chromebook has this offer listed under features, whereas the Acer Chromebook has the trial offer included inside the box.





Best games that you can play on NVIDIA GeForceNOW and Amazon Luna





Okay, so by now you've grasped that the big deal with both of these Chromebooks is their free subscription to the popular NVIDIA GeForceNOW and Amazon Luna cloud-gaming services. Both services offload the hardware heavy-lifting to their dedicated servers and provide you with low-latency 120fps video stream of your game of choice, essentially allowing you to play on the cloud. You need a fast and stable Internet connection for a good experience, and you need to own the games you want to play (neither service allows you to purchase a game directly)





What are some of the best titles available on both gaming services right now?





With NVIDIA's GeForceNOW, you can get access to literally thousands of games. No, seriously, the list is impressive . Some of the best games currently available on Nvidia GeForceNOW are Apex Legends, Fortnite, Cyberpunk 2077, Control, Far Cry 6, New World, Genshin Impact, Rainbow Six: Extraction, and many, many others, including older triple-A titles and some casual games that let you kick back and chill.





At the same time, Amazon Luna offers a selection of games that you can play for a short amount of time for free if you're an Amazon Prime member, whereas the Luna+ subscription tier gives you access to hundreds of games , though most of those are strictly casual and by no means AAA titles. Still, you can play Metro Exodus, Horizon Chase Turbo, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Aragami, Medium, Control Ultimate Edition, Alien Isolation, Dirt 5, Yakuza Zero, Overcooked! 2, Plague Tale: Innocence, and many more.

, need a new Chromebook?