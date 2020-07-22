Sprint Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy A20 starts receiving Android 10 update at Sprint

Jul 22, 2020, 12:59 PM
Samsung Galaxy A20 starts receiving Android 10 update at Sprint
The Galaxy A20 is a mid-range smartphone that Samsung decided to update to Android 10. The international version of the device has already received the update in many parts of the world, but the US models only recently started to get it.

Well, if you bought the Sprint model, you're now eligible for an upgrade to Android 10. We'd love to be able to tell you that the update also includes One UI 2.1 so that you can play with the new camera and sharing features that were exclusive to a couple of Samsung flagships until a few months ago, but there's no mention of it in the changelog.

However, Sprint does say that the Galaxy A20 Android 10 update includes security patches from February to April, along with enhanced emergency alerts. If you think that it's a bit too late to get the April patch, bear in mind that this is an affordable smartphone that gets security updates quarterly.

Sprint is the second carrier in the US that rolls out Android 10 to the Galaxy A20, after Verizon. If you're hoping for another important Android update for your Galaxy A20, we'd hate to disappoint you, but that's not going to happen.

