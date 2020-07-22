Samsung Galaxy A20 starts receiving Android 10 update at Sprint
However, Sprint does say that the Galaxy A20 Android 10 update includes security patches from February to April, along with enhanced emergency alerts. If you think that it's a bit too late to get the April patch, bear in mind that this is an affordable smartphone that gets security updates quarterly.
Sprint is the second carrier in the US that rolls out Android 10 to the Galaxy A20, after Verizon. If you're hoping for another important Android update for your Galaxy A20, we'd hate to disappoint you, but that's not going to happen.