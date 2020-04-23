Android Apps

Spotify launches new app for Android TV

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 23, 2020, 11:02 PM
Spotify seems to have launched a new version of its app on Android TV. If you already have the old installed, you might want to check for an update via Google Play Store because you'll certainly benefit from lots of improvements.

The entire Spotify app has been redesigned, 9to5google reports, and that includes background images and the addition of sidebar for navigation. A new UI is now available to Spotify users on Android TV, which contains a couple of tabs that offer access to various features.

For example, the Home tab now brings up your most recently played albums and playlists, while the Search tab revealed the “Genres & Moods” options that are completely new for the Android TV app. The new app also features multiple sections like Daily Mix, recommended radio stations, and a couple of others depending on your listening tastes.

All these can be accessed from the sidebar on the left that also includes Your Library and Account tab from where you can make changes to your app or sign out from your account. The album and playlist screens, along with Now Playing did not suffer any changes, so don't look expect any visual improvements when it comes to these aspects.

The update is already rolling out to Android TV devices out there, so make sure to head to Google Play Store and check for its availability.

