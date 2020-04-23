Spotify launches new app for Android TV
For example, the Home tab now brings up your most recently played albums and playlists, while the Search tab revealed the “Genres & Moods” options that are completely new for the Android TV app. The new app also features multiple sections like Daily Mix, recommended radio stations, and a couple of others depending on your listening tastes.
All these can be accessed from the sidebar on the left that also includes Your Library and Account tab from where you can make changes to your app or sign out from your account. The album and playlist screens, along with Now Playing did not suffer any changes, so don't look expect any visual improvements when it comes to these aspects.
The update is already rolling out to Android TV devices out there, so make sure to head to Google Play Store and check for its availability.