Spotify to rival YouTube Music with 'Offline user mix' feature

Spotify is working on “Offline User Mix”,



described as “This is your offline mix tailored for you” pic.twitter.com/geGvmFVqJC — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 27, 2020

It looks like Spotify is on the move. The streaming platform removed the 10,000-song limit in libraries earlier this month, and now it's aiming to rival YouTube Music with a new feature. Our favorite reverse software engineer Jane Manchun Wong dug up an interesting image, showing hints that Spotify is working on something called Offline user mix.Judging by the image and comments under Jane's post on Twitter, the new feature is similar to YouTube Music's Offline Mixtape playlist. "This is your offline mix tailored for you," reads the description under the title. This feature probably works the same way as Offline Mixtape - it automatically downloads some songs, based on your taste, to create an offline playlist.It's a useful thing to have, especially if you often forget to download music when traveling to places with no cell reception. YouTube Music's version of this feature has a cap of 100 songs, which you can further increase with another 400 tracks via smart downloads. There's no information on when this new Spotify feature will hit users, but Jane's excellent track record suggests it might be sooner rather than later.