Spotify to rival YouTube Music with 'Offline user mix' feature
Judging by the image and comments under Jane's post on Twitter, the new feature is similar to YouTube Music's Offline Mixtape playlist. "This is your offline mix tailored for you," reads the description under the title. This feature probably works the same way as Offline Mixtape - it automatically downloads some songs, based on your taste, to create an offline playlist.
Spotify is working on “Offline User Mix”,— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 27, 2020
described as “This is your offline mix tailored for you” pic.twitter.com/geGvmFVqJC
It's a useful thing to have, especially if you often forget to download music when traveling to places with no cell reception. YouTube Music's version of this feature has a cap of 100 songs, which you can further increase with another 400 tracks via smart downloads. There's no information on when this new Spotify feature will hit users, but Jane's excellent track record suggests it might be sooner rather than later.