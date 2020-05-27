iOS Android Apps

Spotify now allows you to save as many songs as you like in library

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
May 27, 2020, 2:32 AM
Spotify announced on its community blog that the 10,000-song cap on libraries is no more. The streaming service is rolling out an update, which allows users to save as many songs as they like in My Library. The dreaded message "Epic collection my friend. There's no more room in Your Library. To save more, you'll need to remove some songs or albums" will no longer plague avid music fans.

The unlimited library experience has been one of the most popular requests in Community Ideas Exchange with more than 12,500 votes, so Spotify has listened to its fans. The new feature affects liked songs and liked albums, but doesn't impact the current limit of 10,000 items in a playlist. The cap on offline songs remains the same, too - users can download 10,000 tracks on up to five different devices.

If your library exceeds 10,000 songs, you won't be able to download the whole thing on your phone, which is a bit annoying. Nevertheless, music fans can now add their favorite albums and songs without worrying about running out of space in My Library. If you’re still getting the cap message, be patient - the update is rolling out as we type.

