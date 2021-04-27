Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Accessories Sony Deals Audio

Sony's best noise-canceling headphones are back to record low of $278

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Apr 27, 2021, 3:05 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sony's best noise-canceling headphones are back to record low of $278
The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling headphones are back to record a record low price of $278 at Best Buy. You can choose between three color options - Midnight Blue, Black, and Silver - all color variants are discounted. 

Normally, you need to cough up $349.99 to get a pair of these, so this $70+ discount is a great chance to get Sony's best noise-canceling headphones relatively cheap. The Japanese company is in a league of its own when noise-canceling tech is involved and the WF-1000XM models have become an industry standard.

We did a full review of the Sony WH-1000XM4 last year and here's an excerpt from our audio expert Paul: 

"So, are the Sony WH-1000XM4 good? They are fantastic! Are they worth $350? Well, they do have excellent sound quality, but you can definitely get similar results from cheaper or wired headsets. With the WH-1000XM4, the extra money you pay go towards the wireless capabilities, the extreme comfort, and some smart features, like auto-adjustments for noise cancelation and ambient sound."

These headphones received a score of 9/10 with the price being one of the drawbacks. When you factor in a $70 discount, the score might very well go to 10/10. Don't miss out on this deal!

