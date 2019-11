Sony's Xperia 10 scores a Black Friday bargain price at Amazon

The Xperia 10 is a whopping $180 off and the 10 Plus has lost $100 from its price. You can now get this deal on Amazon by following the link below!









The Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus were Sony's first smartphones to rock the extra-tall 21:9 aspect ratio. They are out and out midrangers with decent hardware and a distinct form factor. In terms of camera quality, the Xperia 10 Plus is definitely better, especially considering it's the only one with a telephoto lens for the secondary shooter. We weren't very thrilled about the phones with their original price-tags, but Black Friday does wonders!