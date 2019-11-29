Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Android Sony Deals

Sony's Xperia 10 scores a Black Friday bargain price at Amazon

Preslav Kateliev by Preslav Kateliev   /  Nov 29, 2019, 1:31 PM
Sony's Xperia 10 scores a Black Friday bargain price at Amazon
The Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus were Sony's first smartphones to rock the extra-tall 21:9 aspect ratio. They are out and out midrangers with decent hardware and a distinct form factor. In terms of camera quality, the Xperia 10 Plus is definitely better, especially considering it's the only one with a telephoto lens for the secondary shooter. We weren't very thrilled about the phones with their original price-tags, but Black Friday does wonders!

The Xperia 10 is a whopping $180 off and the 10 Plus has lost $100 from its price. You can now get this deal on Amazon by following the link below!

Sony Xperia 10 on Amazon


$297.99 Sony Xperia 10 on Amazon
$303.00 Sony Xperia 10 on eBay

Related phones

Xperia 10
Sony Xperia 10 OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.0" 1080 x 2520 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, Octa-core, 2200 MHz
  • Storage 64 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 2870 mAh(23h 3G talk time)

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

Get-100-off-the-iPhone-11-iPhone-XR-and-older-iPhone-models-when-you-switch-to-Cricket
Get $100 off the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and older iPhone models when you switch to Cricket
Cricket-has-amazing-Black-Friday-offers-on-the-LG-Stylo-5-and-Nokia-3.1
Cricket has amazing Black Friday offers on the LG Stylo 5 and Nokia 3.1
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
The-Motorola-Moto-Z3-is-down-to-a-record-low-price-this-Black-Friday
The Motorola Moto Z3 Play is down to a record-low price this Black Friday!
Grab-Galaxy-S10-and-Note-10-at-bargain-prices-Costco-and-T-Mobile
Grab Galaxy S10 and Note 10 at bargain prices ($380 off): Costco and T-Mobile
-$200
t-mobile-deal-beats-solo3-wireless-headphones
T-Mobile has the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones on sale at a crazy low $100 price

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader
Metro-by-T-Mobile-Black-Friday-deals
Metro by T-Mobile Black Friday sale offers many free phones and tablets

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.