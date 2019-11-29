Sony's Xperia 10 scores a Black Friday bargain price at Amazon

The Xperia 10
and Xperia 10 Plus
were Sony's first smartphones to rock the extra-tall 21:9 aspect ratio. They are out and out midrangers with decent hardware and a distinct form factor. In terms of camera quality, the Xperia 10 Plus is definitely better, especially considering it's the only one with a telephoto lens for the secondary shooter. We weren't very thrilled about the phones with their original price-tags, but Black Friday does wonders!
The Xperia 10 is a whopping $180 off and the 10 Plus has lost $100 from its price. You can now get this deal on Amazon by following the link below!
