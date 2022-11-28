Save nearly $800 on Sony Xperia PRO-I with this amazing Amazon Cyber Monday deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you want to score some incredible deals on Amazon this Cyber Monday, you might want to forget about purchasing an Apple, Google, OnePlus or Samsung flagship. It’s probably too bold to say that, but Sony’s exceptional camera-oriented Xperia PRO-I flagship is currently a staggering $800 off at Amazon.
None of the companies mentioned above besides Sony currently offers such big discounts on its top tier products, so this is probably one of best Cyber Monday deals currently running on Amazon. The nearly $800 savings translate into about 45% discount, which is one of the biggest ever offered by Sony to Amazon customers.
More importantly, this specific US model (XQBE62) comes unlocked and should work with all major carriers in the country. The phone packs 512GB storage, dual SIM support, and typically sells for $1,800, so it’s fair to say that you won’t get a better deal until at least the holiday season (if any).
Launched about one year, the Xperia PRO-I is probably Sony’s most advanced camera phone. The triple camera setup features Zeiss optics and T lens coating and allows users to easily capture 4K videos @ 120fps (frames per second).
Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 5G processor, coupled with 12GB RAM and 512GB, the Xperia PRO-I surely doesn’t disappoint when it comes to performance. Not to mention that the stunning 6.5-inch OLED display features a staggering 1644 x 3840 pixels resolution and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
Although Sony has massively shrunk its mobile business over the years, the company is still making decent phones. We’re happy that some of them are still being sold in the United States.
Keep in mind that although Amazon lists the Xperia PRO-I as featuring Android 11, there’s actually an Android 12 update available, which you can download once you receive the phone.
Launched about one year, the Xperia PRO-I is probably Sony’s most advanced camera phone. The triple camera setup features Zeiss optics and T lens coating and allows users to easily capture 4K videos @ 120fps (frames per second).
Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 5G processor, coupled with 12GB RAM and 512GB, the Xperia PRO-I surely doesn’t disappoint when it comes to performance. Not to mention that the stunning 6.5-inch OLED display features a staggering 1644 x 3840 pixels resolution and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
Although Sony has massively shrunk its mobile business over the years, the company is still making decent phones. We’re happy that some of them are still being sold in the United States.
Things that are NOT allowed: