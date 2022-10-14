Get the Sony Xperia 5 IV with $279.99 off and score a pair of WF-1000XM4 earbuds for free





What's even more exciting is that Sony has decided to bundle a free pair of WF-1000XM4 earbuds - the top model and one of the best (if not the best) noise-canceling buds on the market. This deal won't last long, probably, so if you're on the lookout for something different (than your regular iPhones and Galaxies), now's your chance!

Sony Xperia 5 IV 128GB - 21% off, WF-1000XM4 earbuds included Factory Unlocked US version, Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphone included, 128GB of RAM, limited time bundle deal! $280 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





The Xperia 5 IV deserves praise for sticking with the same design philosophy as its predecessors (it certainly takes balls in a world of notches and dynamic islands), but that's just the tip of the iceberg. The phone comes with very accurate and bright (over 1000 nits) display with 120Hz refresh rate, SD card slot, 3.5mm headphones jack, top notch processor, and all the software bells and whistle Sony's popular with (Cinema Pro, Photo Pro, Video Pro, and Music Pro). You can check out the full Xperia 5 IV review for more detail.





"The XM4s have stellar battery life, great audio quality with a pretty useful EQ within the Sony app, very dependable connectivity, and fantastic active noise canceling and ambient sound pass-through modes." The freebie of this deal is nothing short of astounding - Sony's giving you the WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling earbuds, and they worth around $300 alone. Here's an excerpt from our WF-1000XM4 review









What's not to like? We've been criticizing Sony for the bloated prices of its Xperia phones lately but deals like this one leave us with no comeback, and nothing to complain about. If only these were the prices at launch (earbuds included, of course). Nevertheless, the deal is live and waiting. Don't miss out!





Also check out: Best compact phones

Sony debuted its amazing compact flagship - the Xperia 5 IV - in the US last month, and now there's a great deal on Amazon that will make all fans of the Japanese company, and Xperia phones, happy! More than 20% of the price of the unlocked US version of the phone have been slashed, putting the price tag below the psychological $1000 threshold.